Pundits warn Tottenham are in real danger of relegation after dire derby performance

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has warned that Tottenham Hotspur are in serious danger of relegation after the team’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Arsenal.

New manager Igor Tudor took charge of his first game as Spurs boss but it ended in a damaging defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze both scoring a brace to restore the Gunners to a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

And while Spurs briefly fought back to go level at half-time, the subsequent collapse and lack of threat in the second half will be cause for concern for Tudor, with the club now in 16th and in real danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the full-time whistle, Redknapp called the game “a complete mismatch”, adding that Spurs could be relegated if they aren’t careful.

”They [Arsenal] were so much better than Tottenham, it was like two different leagues. If Tottenham aren't careful, they might be in a different league.

“They cannot keep performing like this. They've not had a win in 2026,” added the former England midfielder.

As mentioned by Redknapp, Tottenham are without a win in the league in 2026, while they have also exited the FA Cup at the hands of Aston Villa.

And though they have advanced to the knockout rounds of the Champions League, that will be of little consolation to a side that has four draws and five losses in nine league games in 2026.

open image in gallery Spurs sit in 16th in the league, just four points ahead of West Ham in 18th ( Action Images via Reuters )

But while the threat of relegation looms over the club, new manager Igor Tudor emphasised his confidence in Spurs escaping the drop, explaining that “these are good players with bad habits”.

“They are good players, nobody can tell me they don't have quality. We need to change [a] mental switch and have this mental sharpness to be in the game in the first to second minutes,” added the Croatian.

The result leaves Tottenham in 16th after 28 games, just four points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham with 10 games remaining, and Tudor’s side will face Fulham in the league next week before a string of potentially tricky matches against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.