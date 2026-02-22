Arteta on how they respond to bottling comments and players reaction

Tottenham host rivals Arsenal in a north London derby where there is plenty on the line at both ends of the Premier League table.

Leaders Arsenal faced “bottlers” jibes after blowing a two-goal lead to draw at Wolves on Wednesday, with Manchester City closing the gap to Mikel Arteta’s side to just two points after beating Newcastle last night.

Tottenham would love to further dent Arsenal’s title hopes, but Spurs are desperate for three points to ease relegation concerns as new boss Igor Tudor takes charge for the first time since replacing Thomas Frank.

Tudor takes charge of a Tottenham side who are just four points clear of the bottom three after West Ham’s draw at home to Bournemouth yesterday. They are also without a win in eight Premier League games.

