Tottenham v Arsenal live: North London rivals clash with title hopes and Premier League relegation on the line
Igor Tudor takes charge of Tottenham for the first time as they host Mikel Arteta’s side, who were held by Wolves in midweek
Tottenham host rivals Arsenal in a north London derby where there is plenty on the line at both ends of the Premier League table.
Leaders Arsenal faced “bottlers” jibes after blowing a two-goal lead to draw at Wolves on Wednesday, with Manchester City closing the gap to Mikel Arteta’s side to just two points after beating Newcastle last night.
Tottenham would love to further dent Arsenal’s title hopes, but Spurs are desperate for three points to ease relegation concerns as new boss Igor Tudor takes charge for the first time since replacing Thomas Frank.
Tudor takes charge of a Tottenham side who are just four points clear of the bottom three after West Ham’s draw at home to Bournemouth yesterday. They are also without a win in eight Premier League games.
Follow live score updates from Tottenham v Arsenal, below
What is the Tottenham team news?
Richarlison has returned to first-team training for Tottenham, and may be considered for a matchday role. Pedro Porro is also nearing fitness, though there remains a long list of injury absentees for Igor Tudor to contend with. Cristian Romero is suspended.
Possible line-up: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Porro, Gallagher, Palhinha, Spence; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons.
When is Tottenham vs Arsenal?
Tottenham vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 22 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Hello and welcome
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal meet in a crucial Premier League clash as the North London rivals collide.
Spurs begin life under Igor Tudor looking to deal another blow to the league leaders after Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead against Wolves in midweek.
Tudor has been brought in to replace the dismissed Thomas Frank on a deal until the end of the season, and will need to spark a turnaround in form with Tottenham far from out of the relegation fight.
Success on derby day would represent an excellent start and prompt more questions over Mikel Arteta’s visitors.
