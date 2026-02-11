Harry Redknapp reacts to calls to make stunning Tottenham return after Thomas Frank sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Redknapp would welcome a return to Tottenham but doubts the call will come - and he knows whoever takes over as manager from Thomas Frank faces a tough job to turn the club around.

Former Brentford boss Frank, hired in June to replace Europa League winner Ange Postecoglou, saw his eight-month stint end following the 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle on Tuesday night which left Spurs 16th in the table.

Tottenham are reportedly set to look at an interim replacement, with recently appointed first-team assistant coach John Heitinga and Stuart Lewis, previously in charge of the under-18s, both internal options.

Redknapp was Spurs boss between 2008 and 2012, initially steadying the ship following the departure of Juande Ramos and then taking the club into the Champions League. The 78-year-old is not expecting to be on the latest shortlist, however.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Redknapp said: "Would I fancy it? Of course I would do it, without any shadow of a doubt.

"But I am a realist - I don't live in (cloud) cuckoo land. It is very doubtful if I would get the job. But could I do the job? Yeah, of course I could do the job."

Redknapp added: "What they need now is someone to go in, get down to basics, hard work - when you lose the ball, don't be embarrassed to run and try to get it back.

open image in gallery Thomas Frank has been sacked by Tottenham ( PA Wire )

"When you lose (the ball), close down, work together, (get a) bit of confidence, make them believe in themselves.

"Somebody goes in and does that, they can get the results they need - but it ain't going to be easy."

PA