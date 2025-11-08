Amorim doing well, United gaining confidence - Frank

Tottenham and Manchester United meet in an intriguing Premier League clash in which either could move to second in the table with victory.

The pair begin level on points and possess identical records thus far, with the visitors seemingly overcoming an early season crisis to find a degree of fluency under Ruben Amorim. While a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest was something of a set-back, the Manchester United manager suggested afterwards that it was the sort of game his side might have lost last season, taking the positives as they avoided defeat again.

Spurs were beaten by Chelsea in their last league outing, with a flat performance and the curious reactions of Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven at full time prompting a degree of discussion over Thomas Frank’s start to life in north London. A 4-0 thrashing of Copenhagen, then, was just the tonic in midweek for the manager with Van de Ven to the fore with an outstanding solo goal. Can they build more momentum here against an improving Manchester United?

