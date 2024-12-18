Tottenham’s deeply weird season reaches its biggest moment yet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If it is sometimes said that there is always a crisis club in the Premier League, the warning for managers is don’t be it. As Russell Martin ran down the tunnel at St Mary’s, just as Southampton conceded a fifth goal before half-time, the relief for Ange Postecoglou was Tottenham were, for now at least, no longer that club.

Russell’s immediate departure in the wake of the 5-0 defeat, following that of Gary O’Neil of Wolves and amid Manchester City’s extraordinary collapse in the derby on Sunday, ensured a break for Spurs in the Premier League’s whirring news cycle. Even on Thursday night, when Manchester United visit Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, the impact of Marcus Rashford’s comments on his future and Ruben Amorim’s decision over whether to recall him and Alejandro Garnacho to his squad means there is less focus on Spurs ahead of what is their biggest game of the season so far.

Perhaps that is not surprising. Postecoglou did not care. “There’s always noise around Man United, mate, where have you been?” he scoffed. But there is a lot on the line for him, too. Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008 and there is an opportunity to change that with Wembley two rounds away. Postecoglou is also the manager who “always wins” trophies in his second season. A comment that was made in pre-season in reference to his previous success at Celtic and Yokohama Marinos has followed him around since. “If you ask me 100 times, I’ll answer 100 times,” he said. “I’m not walking around with banners saying ‘I win things in my second year.’”

open image in gallery Postecoglou and Spurs ended their winless run at Southampton ( Getty Images )

Though winning domestic cups does not necessarily represent a healthy club. Erik ten Hag, for instance, started the season by proclaiming that only Pep Guardiola had won more trophies than he had since arriving at Manchester United. It was true, yet it was clear to everyone else that both they and the Dutchman were travelling in the wrong direction despite lifting the FA Cup just months before. “My ambition is to build a team and a club that has the opportunity for sustainable success,” Postecoglou said. “No, winning a trophy does not show you’ve done that.”

But Postecoglou argued trophies can help create a winning environment. Spurs may even be a perfect example of a good ‘cup team’ - a side with a high ceiling, as evidenced by the 2-1 win over Manchester City in the previous round and subsequent 4-0 victory at the Etihad - who have the firepower to beat anyone on their day. But for Postecoglou, other factors are more important in determining whether what he is building has solid foundations. “How the team is performing across all competitions, how the squad is developing,” he said. “If you win one trophy and everything else falls off a cliff, I don’t think that’s the way forward.”

And Tottenham are 10th in the Premier League. Victory over a sorry, sliding Southampton was their first win in six. The squad is thin and failing to adequately prepare for an increased fixture schedule has come at a cost. Now Destiny Udogie, who was forced off during the first half at St Mary’s, could join Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies and Guglielmo Vicario on the sidelines. Postecoglou has been fielding makeshift defences and pulling teenagers out of school to form a squad. At 18, Archie Gray is currently their most important centre-back and is a reason for optimism.

“I see plenty of growth in this group,” Postecoglou said. “If you strip it away and look at the challenges we’ve had this year, the injury situation, we’re probably one result away from people saying we’re going ok in the league as well.” While 10th, they are only five points off the top-four. Tottenham also have a better goal difference than the teams from 4th to 9th combined. It is a measure of their eccentricities. “We stay calm, stay focused,” Postecoglou said. “We’re going to hit some smoother waters at some point.”

open image in gallery Archie Gray is likely to continue at centre-back while Van de Ven, Romero and Davies are out ( Getty Images )

Postecoglou has staunchly doubled down on his team’s high-energy approach during a difficult run. “We’ll go out there and try and play our football. If we do, we’ll be hard to stop,” Postecoglou said ahead of facing United, a side they battered 3-0 at Old Trafford in September.

It was one of Tottenham’s best days under Postecoglou. But maintaining those levels of intensity has been too much in the league, where they are a deeply weird team. Spurs have conceded as many goals as Chelsea, 19, and scored 36, which is only one fewer than Enzo Maresca’s side. Yet the Blues are 2nd and two points off the top. Tottenham have more defeats than Everton and could find themselves 13th if they lose to Liverpool on Sunday.

That’s where the cups can help, at least. A two-legged semi-final in January and February keeps the season alive. Postecoglou has faced hostile atmospheres in recent weeks, at Galatasaray, at Ibrox, and even from his own fans in the away end Bournemouth. There were chants, too, against Daniel Levy after the 5-0 win against Southampton.

But ahead of facing United, Postecoglou called on Tottenham’s supporters to make it a big night. “We’re going to need that energy,” he said. Otherwise Tottenham may find they are the crisis club again.