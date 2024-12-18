When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw? Date, start time and TV channel
Everything you need to know ahead of the last four draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals is near with the quarter-finals taking place this week.
Arsenal take on Crystal Palace, Newcastle United host Brentford and Southampton, without a permanent manager after Russell Martin's dismissal, welcome Liverpool in a packed Wednesday night of football.
The final quarter-final sees Tottenham battle a Manchester United side bouncing off a thrilling derby win over Manchester City on Thursday night.
Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman hosts the draw following coverage of the final last eight tie with former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and former Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen assisting with the draw.
Here’s everything you need to know about the draw:
When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?
The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Thursday, December 18, 2024 after Tottenham’s quarter-final against Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – which kicks off at 8:00pm GMT.
The draw itself should take place at around 10:30pm GMT.
Is the draw on TV?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7:00pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream it via Sky Go or NOW TV.
Carabao Cup quarter-final fixtures
Ball numbers will be confirmed on the day of the draw
Southampton vs Liverpool
Newcastle vs Brentford
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Tottenham vs Manchester United
When will the Carabao Cup semi-finals be played?
The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played over two legs across the week commencing 6 January and the week commencing 3 February. The winners will battle it out at Wembley Stadium in the final on 16 March.
