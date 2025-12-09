Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur’s official LGBTQI+ supporters’ group, Proud Lilywhites, has voiced its disappointment after the club’s rainbow flag was relocated for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Slavia Prague.

The flag, a symbol of support for the LGBTQI+ community, typically flies prominently in the north-east corner of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, near the away fans’ section.

However, it was moved to the south-west corner following a request to UEFA from the Czech side, Slavia Prague.

Proud Lilywhites issued a statement explaining the situation: "Slavia Prague have raised concerns that some of their supporters may damage the flag and cause disorder if it remains in its usual location.

“Once an away club raises a potential safety issue, UEFA and the home club is required to assess the risk and act accordingly. The outcome for tonight is that the flag will be relocated."

The group highlighted the underlying issue, stating: "Let’s be honest about what this means. The risk here isn’t the flag. It’s the reaction of a small number of opposition supporters. That’s disappointing, and it’s another reminder of the hostility LGBTQI+ fans still face across European football."

open image in gallery Thomas Frank’s Tottenham will take on Slavia Prague in the Champions League ( Getty Images )

Despite their disappointment, Proud Lilywhites commended the club’s response.

"We also want to be clear that the club has handled this appropriately. They’ve been transparent with us throughout, pushed back where they could, and made sure this sits firmly as a request from the visiting club rather than a decision rooted in Spurs’ own values."

The statement concluded with a defiant message: "For tonight, the flag will still fly. It will still be seen. And our message remains the same. This is our home. Our community belongs here. No visiting team gets to change that.

“Tonight let’s get behind the team and show the opposition that at our stadium we play with Pride. COYS."

This marks another instance where the rainbow flag has been moved for a European fixture.

Tottenham reportedly made efforts to retain its original position but reluctantly agreed to the relocation on safety grounds, as understood by the Press Association.

A Tottenham spokesperson confirmed: "The flag has been relocated at the request of the visiting team to UEFA on security grounds."