Kylian Mbappe emerges as an injury doubt for Real Madrid’s clash with Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylian Mbappe’s availability for Real Madrid’s crucial Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday has been cast into doubt after the forward trained separately from his teammates on Tuesday.

While the rest of the squad engaged in a pitch session under coach Xabi Alonso, Mbappe reportedly trained indoors.

Spanish media suggest the prolific attacker, who has netted 25 goals for Madrid this season and leads the scoring charts in both La Liga and the Champions League, is nursing a left leg ailment.

The news comes as Real Madrid navigates a challenging period, having secured only two victories in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Their recent form includes a 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Sunday, marking their first home loss of the season.

In the Champions League, Madrid recorded a 4-3 win against Olympiacos but suffered a 1-0 loss to Liverpool. The club currently sits fifth in their Champions League group, two points clear of ninth-placed Manchester City.

open image in gallery Kylian Mbappe trained away from his teammates on Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Addressing the team’s struggles and speculation, Xabi Alonso dismissed suggestions of losing control of the dressing room.

"We’ve drawn our conclusions about the Celta game, and now we’re only thinking about City," Alonso stated on Tuesday.

"It’s the Champions League, we’re playing at the (Santiago) Bernabeu (stadium), and I’m sure the atmosphere will be special and different because of the energy that is created. That’s what’s in our heads right now."

He added: "This is a team, and we all stand together. When you’re a Real Madrid coach, you have to be prepared to enjoy these situations calmly and responsibly. I’m looking forward to everything that’s to come, which starts tomorrow.

“We started closing the book on the Celta game yesterday, and today it’s just about City. In football, you can change perspective quickly, and we’re at that point."

Midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni echoed his coach’s sentiments, defending Alonso and emphasising player responsibility.

"We’re all together," Tchouameni said. "If we want to win games, we all have to fight, coach and team in the same direction. It’s us who are on the pitch, and we have to do things better out there. We have a good opportunity to change the dynamic and pick up more points in the Champions League."

open image in gallery Xabi Alonso is looking for his team to turn their form around after a difficult run of results ( Getty Images )

He continued: "Against Celta, for sure, the coach had a good game plan, but in the end, the players are the ones on the pitch, and if we play at our level, we have a better chance of winning.

“If we lose 0-2, it’s because there was a problem on the pitch, like intensity or technical fouls. It’s not the coach’s fault. We have to improve, and that’s what we’re going to do."

Alonso is also contending with several defensive injuries, with Éder Militão ruled out after sustaining an injury against Celta.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga also trained separately on Tuesday, adding to Madrid’s injury concerns ahead of the crucial European tie.