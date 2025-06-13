Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Tottenham sue Ineos over termination of sponsorship deal

A five-year deal was agreed between Spurs and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company in 2022

Jamie Gardner
Friday 13 June 2025 08:58 EDT
Daniel Levy (right) has taken legal action against Ineos, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Daniel Levy (right) has taken legal action against Ineos, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Getty)

Tottenham Hotspur have filed High Court proceedings against Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's company Ineos over a terminated sponsorship agreement.

Court records show Spurs filed a commercial claim at the High Court against Ineos Automotive on Thursday, though no documents are available.

Chemicals firm Ineos agreed a five-year deal with Spurs in 2022 - before Ratcliffe bought a stake in United - for Ineos Grenadier to become the London team's official 4x4 vehicle partner.

Ineos said in a statement: "Ineos Automotive has been a partner of Tottenham Hotspur since 2022, expanding on a partnership agreement that Ineos Group had in place with the club since 2020.

"We have a contractual right to terminate our partnership contract and in December 2024 exercised that right."

Spurs declined to comment.

In March it was announced Ineos had reached a settlement with New Zealand Rugby in relation to a sponsorship deal.

The previous month, NZR had said it had launched legal proceedings against Ineos after alleging that the first instalment of 2025 sponsorship money due under a six-year agreement struck in 2021 had not been paid.

Significant changes have been made at Manchester United since Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in December 2023, including the loss of hundreds of staff and increased ticket prices at Old Trafford.

PA

