The All Blacks and Sir Jim Ratcliffe finally settle sponsorship dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has finally reached a settlement with Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned Ineos over their sponsorship dispute and breach of contract allegations.

Ineos, which co-owns Manchester United, had legal action launched against it by NZR, the governing body responsible for rugby’s most famous side, the All Blacks, back in February – accusing the chemicals firm of failing to pay the latest instalment of a six-year deal, running from 2022-2027, and walking away three years early.

At the time, Ineos claimed it had looked to “adjust” its sponsorship, with it having to implement “cost-saving measures” due the impact of “high energy costs and extreme carbon taxes” on its European businesses.

However, the parties have now found a settlement, ending the legal action.

A joint statement from the organisations read: “New Zealand Rugby and Ineos can confirm that a settlement has been reached between the two parties.

“Whilst the details remain confidential, both organisations are satisfied with the outcome and acknowledge a desire to now move forward.”

The initial deal with the NZR included Ineos branding on the back of playing shorts and on the front of training jerseys for the three-time world champion All Blacks and other national New Zealand men’s and women’s rugby teams.

open image in gallery The All Blacks’ Damian McKenzie sporting New Zealand’s Ineos-branded training jersey in November ( Getty )

But NZR claimed Ineos had informed it that Ratcliffe’s company intended to exit the agreement effective from 1 January.

NZR’s statement in February read: “New Zealand Rugby is disappointed that Ineos has breached its sponsorship agreement. Most recently, it failed to pay the first instalment of the 2025 sponsorship, confirming its decision to exit our six-year agreement.

“Having learned of Ineos’ decision to walk away three years early, we have moved to protect the interests of New Zealand Rugby and the wider game.

“We have been left with no option but to launch legal proceedings to protect our commercial position.”

Ineos, of course, hit back with a statement of its own.

That statement read: “Trading conditions for our European businesses have been severely impacted by high energy costs and extreme carbon taxes, along with much of the chemicals industry in Europe, which is struggling or shutting down. We are witnessing the deindustrialisation of Europe.

“As a result, we have had to implement cost-saving measures across the business. We sought to reach a sensible agreement with the All Blacks to adjust our sponsorship in light of these challenges.

“Unfortunately, rather than working towards a managed solution, New Zealand Rugby have chosen to pursue legal action against their sponsor.”

open image in gallery Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos have reached a settlement with New Zealand Rugby ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ratcliffe, a lifelong Manchester United fan, took charge of footballing operations at Old Trafford in February last year and Ineos also owns British professional cycling team Grenadiers.

It also backed Britain’s America’s Cup bid last year but announced in January it had split with skipper Ben Ainslie’s crew which lost 7-2 to New Zealand in the final series.