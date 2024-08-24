Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Son Heung-min inspires Spurs win
Ange Postecoglou’s side picked up their first win of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error and Son Heung-min’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over hapless Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero were also among the goals as Tottenham eased to their first win of the campaign in a game they dominated against a visiting side who have conceded seven times in two games this season and are yet to score themselves.
Pickford carelessly miss-controlled a simple back pass in the first half, allowing Son to snatch the ball from him and score Tottenham’s second goal into an empty, as the home side produced an accomplished display.
Everton, without several first-choice defenders due to injury, were unable to put pressure on their hosts and manager Sean Dyche will be seeking a quick improvement when they host Bournemouth next week in what is already looking like an important game for his struggling side.
Tottenham had themselves to blame for letting the three points slip against Leicester City in their Premier League opener last week, but they produced a clinical display today to beat a hapless Everton 4-0. The visitors were forced onto the defensive in north London from the off and Bissouma's stunning strike opened the scoring in the 14th minute before captain Son stole the ball from goalkeeper Pickford and fired in their second before the break. Romero headed in a Maddison corner to make it 3-0 in the 71st minute and it wasn't long before Son found his second, with Van de Ven finding his skipper after a blistering counterattack. Spurs register the first win of their 2024-25 campaign after accounting for 80.9% of the ball and an xG of 2.38. Everton, meanwhile, have conceded seven goals in two matches and only had one shot on target despite 10 attempts and an xG of 0.91, showing Dyche has plenty of work to do to get them firing this season. Spurs will next travel to Newcastle United next Sunday while the Toffees host League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. Thanks for tuning in to this live coverage. We'll see you again soon!
FULL-TIME: TOTTENHAM 4-0 EVERTON
Armstrong drives forward with the ball and tries to pick out his teammate, but the assistant referee has his flag up for offside.
We have a minimum of five minutes added on at the end of the second half.
Into the final seconds we go and Johnson has won a corner kick for Spurs. The corner is played in and Richarlison appeals for a hand, but it's nothing doing from the referee!
Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye Harrison Armstrong
Spurs skipper Son, on a hat-trick, has the ball under his feet inside the box, but he can't beat his marker as Everton clear the ball long!
Spurs are now happy to play the ball across the backline as they run down the clock at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham have won their first Premier League home match in five of the last six seasons, with the only exception being a 1-0 defeat to Everton in 2020-21. It's safe to say there is no risk of anything like that happening today!
A small break in play, but Pickford gets us back underway as we enter the final period of this fixture. It's a perfect opportunity for the likes of 18-year-old Gray to make an impression on Tottenham manager Postecoglou.
