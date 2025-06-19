The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Tottenham fined £75,000 for failing to curb homophobic chants during Man United clash
The offence occurred during their match at Old Trafford in September
Tottenham have been fined £75,000 by the FA in relation to homophobic chanting from their supporters during a match against Manchester United in September.
Spurs were charged with misconduct by the FA in November, after chants from their away following at Old Trafford were aimed at Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and United's former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount during a 3-0 win on September 29.
It was alleged Tottenham failed to ensure their spectators and supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not use words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way, with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.
After Spurs admitted to both breaches of FA Rule E21, an independent regulatory commission imposed a £150,000 fine, an action plan and a formal warning. The fine was reduced to £75,000 following an appeal by the club.
The homophobic chanting had been criticised by Tottenham in a statement issued on the day of the match.
"This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team," a Spurs statement on September 29 read.
"The club will be working closely with the police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting - we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our sanctions and banning policy."
Proud Lilywhites, Spurs' LGBTQI+ supporters group, said at the time: "Loved what happened on the pitch at Old Trafford; didn't love the homophobic chanting off the pitch.
"We're all Spurs fans just like you. When you sing these songs you're telling us we don't belong; and we do - as much as you do."
