Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 December 2024 07:23 EST
Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Fulham today in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to bounce off a stunning 4-0 win at Manchester City, despite coming unstuck midweek in Europe against Roma.

The result saw the Australian coach pushed on his approach once more, which was met with a defiant response: “Look, I don’t know how many ways I can say this. “There’s plenty of room for pragmatism in walks of life and in football as well. But I’m just not interested in it. I don’t know why I need to change my approach to be like everyone else wants me to be.”

Ange Postecoglou’s side meet Marco Silva’s Whites, who will be determined to respond to a setback at home to Wolves last time out.

Follow all the latest updates and goals from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below:

Tottenham vs Fulham team news and starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Porro, Drăgușin, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Son

Subs: Austin, Reguilón, Spence, Gray, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Olusesi, Lankshear, Williams-Barnet

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukić, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jiménez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, King, Cairney, Sessegnon, Wilson, Muniz, Traoré

Jack Rathborn1 December 2024 12:22

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

1 December 2024 11:30

