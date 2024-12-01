Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Fulham today in the Premier League.
Spurs will hope to bounce off a stunning 4-0 win at Manchester City, despite coming unstuck midweek in Europe against Roma.
The result saw the Australian coach pushed on his approach once more, which was met with a defiant response: “Look, I don’t know how many ways I can say this. “There’s plenty of room for pragmatism in walks of life and in football as well. But I’m just not interested in it. I don’t know why I need to change my approach to be like everyone else wants me to be.”
Ange Postecoglou’s side meet Marco Silva’s Whites, who will be determined to respond to a setback at home to Wolves last time out.
Tottenham vs Fulham team news and starting line-ups
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Porro, Drăgușin, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Son
Subs: Austin, Reguilón, Spence, Gray, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Olusesi, Lankshear, Williams-Barnet
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukić, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jiménez
Subs: Benda, Castagne, King, Cairney, Sessegnon, Wilson, Muniz, Traoré
