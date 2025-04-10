Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Team news and updates from Europa League quarter-finals
Under-pressure Ange Postecoglou hopes to lead Spurs to the next round
Tottenham host Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday evening with pressure mounting on manager Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs are enduring a difficult season in the Premier League and sit 14th with just seven matches left to play. They have lost 16 of their league games this year though ended a run of back-to-back defeats with a 3-1 win over Southampton last time out.
In Europe they have fared much better. They finished fourth in the league phase after five wins from eight before defeating AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate to reach this round.
In comparison, Eintracht Frankfurt finished fifth in the table, one point below Spurs, and cruised past Ajax 6-2 in the last-16. They sit third in the Bundesliga though are 20 points behind leaders Bayern Munich and will have their sights set on winning this tournament.
Team news and updates - Spurs
Spurs have no new injury concerns after the win over Southampton, though Kevin Danso and Dejan Kulusevski remain out until later this month.
Postecoglou now has a range of options in both midfield and attack, with Wilson Odobert, Heung-Min Son, Brenna Johnson and Mathys Tel fighting for a spot on the wing.
Though the back five tends to be fairly settled when all players are fit, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall will be competing for a starting berth in midfield.
Postecoglou on Frankfurt
The Spurs boss added: "It's going to be a tough game. Frankfurt are a good side and are going well in the Bundesliga.
“They got a mixture of exciting young players but also some experience in there.
“It will be a good challenge but when you get to the last eight of European competition, that's what you expect to face."
'We want to make the most of it'
Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou, said: "I am not sure how many times the club has been in the quarter-finals of a European competition.
“So every time you get in there, you cannot take it for granted and you want to make the most of it."
Pre-match thoughts from Dino Toppmoller
The Frankfurt coach said: "We're extremely excited about this game and it's an absolute highlight for all of us.
“Both teams are fully deserving of being in the quarter-finals. It will be a thrilling duel, and of course we want to prevail."
Eintracht Frankfurt put the pressure on Spurs
Spurs’ opponents today are having a better time of it, third in the Bundesliga, although 20 points off the pace of leaders Bayern Munich. They also have recent history in the Europa League, winning the tournament in 2022.
Manager Dino Toppmoller aimed to put the pressure on their hosts, saying: “We come up against the top favourites tomorrow in my opinion. I think Tottenham are the big favourites.
“At the beginning of the season, Spurs and Man United were clearly the top two favourites, but we have a first head-to-head against Tottenham and it’s something quite special. We’re certainly ready for it.”
Spurs’ bid for Europa League glory is not driven by criticism – Brennan Johnson
Spurs hoping for trophy to salvage their season
A European trophy would significantly improve what has been a poor season otherwise for Spurs. Injuries have played a significant factor in why they sit 14th in the top flight with only seven matches still to play, but even with plenty of their big names back the middling performances and general sense of malaise don’t seem to have gone anywhere.
But they won 3-1 last time out - admittedly not much of an achievement over the Premier League’s bottom side - to condemn Southampton to an early relegation and stop a run of back-to-back defeats.
Routes to the quarter-final
The final standings of the league phase suggest this tie could be a close one. Eintracht Frankfurt finished just one point below Spurs in the table, with an equal number of wins - five - but two losses compared to Spurs’ one.
They hammered Ajax 6-2 on aggregate to progress to the last eight.
Routes to the quarter-final
Spurs have had an indifferent season in the Premier League but have fared much better in Europe, finishing fourth in the league phase with five wins from eight games.
Ange Postecoglou’s side beat AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals, although a first-leg defeat set up a nervy finish to that tie.
How to watch
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first leg of Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.
We’ll have all the build-up and action in what could be a pivotal game for Spurs - and manager Ange Postecoglou - with kickoff at 8pm.
