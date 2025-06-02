Tottenham confirm first boardroom exit as Daniel Levy embarks on summer shake-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have announced that Daniel Levy’s closest ally will be stepping down as executive director, firing the starting pistol on an expected summer of change at the club.

Donna-Maria Cullen has been a staple of the club’s boardroom since 2006 but will now bid farewell as Levy’s right-hand woman - the first of an anticipated raft of exits in the coming months.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is still yet to have his future clarified despite leading the club to a first trophy in 17 years, with his Europa League triumph perhaps not enough to save his job after a disastrous domestic campaign.

“This has been such a hard decision to make,” Cullen said in a statement. “The club has been my life for the past three decades. I have had the privilege of working with Daniel, whose vision and energy has driven the club forward, and so many talented and wonderful colleagues.

“It has been quite some journey, starting at White Hart Lane, with a brief stay at Wembley and finally our new home - amazing memories home and away. Ending this season with the Europa League Trophy was a dream come true.

“The time is now right for me to gather more time for myself and my family, whom I thank for all their support over the years. I shall spend the coming months ensuring there is a smooth handover with my staff. Thank you all. I wish everyone at the club all the success in the world.”

Levy added: “Donna has made an immense contribution to the club, over an extensive period. Her diverse responsibilities grew significantly and replacing her roles with a single individual will be impossible.

“Her daily input will be greatly missed, however she fully deserves to take time for herself, and I know that we shall be able to call upon her advice when needed. We wish her well for the future.”

The arrival of new CEO Vinai Venkatesham meant that there was always going to be a turnover in personnel this summer, with it also reported that the future of chief football officer Scott Munn is up in the air.

It is expected that a decision on Postecoglou will be made this week, having concluded the Premier League season eight days ago. Spurs finished 17th in the table with a total of just 38 points.