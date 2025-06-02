Ange Postecoglou breaks silence amid growing uncertainty over Tottenham future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has implored Tottenham not to settle for their Europa League success despite continued uncertainty over his own future.

After becoming the first Spurs head coach in 17 years to win silverware with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao on May 21, Postecoglou is still in the dark over whether he will be allowed to enter the third year of his contract.

Even though the 59-year-old received enormous roars of support after he declared at a trophy parade - in front of an estimated 220,000 fans - that "season three is always better than season two", no call on his future has been made after he presided over the club's worst ever Premier League campaign.

Chairman Daniel Levy is expected to make a decision this week, but in the meantime, Postecoglou took time out of his family holiday in Greece to speak with Australian broadcaster ABCTV about the meaning behind his trophy parade speech.

"I didn't want us to just enjoy the moment," Postecoglou said. “I also wanted us to think about what's next, you know - don't settle for this.

“We've got a taste of it now. My players have got a taste for it. The club's got a taste for it. Well, let's make sure we're back here again."

After Postecoglou secured Tottenham's first European trophy since 1984, he revealed that towards the end of January he made Europa League success the priority over the Premier League.

Plenty of rotations, as Postecoglou tried to protect the fitness of various key players, followed alongside a number of defeats, which increased the scrutiny and pressure on the Australian.

Ange Postecoglou guided Tottenham to the Europa League title despite a dismal domestic season ( PA )

Postecoglou added: "That was when the laser focus came in. Every decision I made was around, 'well, how do we navigate this to get to get to where we want to'?"

While Postecoglou remains in the dark over his Tottenham future, he has no doubt there are more notable achievements to come in a coaching career which started in 1996 and has seen him win trophies with South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, the Australian national team, Yokohama, Celtic and now Spurs.

"When we sat down 10 years ago and did the initial Australian story, I think maybe even you guys thought that that was the culmination of what I was about to achieve," Postecoglou reflected.

"In 10 years' time, if we sit down again, I've got no doubt in my mind that there'll be more stories to tell."

PA