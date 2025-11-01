Tottenham v Chelsea live: Premier League team news and build-up to London derby
Spurs host the Blues in a London derby with Thomas Frank’s side eager to keep pace at the top of the Premier League, while Enzo Maresca’s side aim to rebound after defeat to Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur host fierce London rivals Chelsea in an exciting derby battle in the Premier League this evening.
The Blues were stunned last time out in the league by Sunderland, but rebounded nicely in the Carabao Cup to ease past Wolves. Enzo Maresca rested most his starting XI in midweek and recalls his stars to the line-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Thomas Frank’s Spurs enter the weekend in third after victory at Everton, but their hopes of silverware were hit by defeat at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup midweek.
Last year’s game saw a comedy of errors in a chaotic 4-3 win for the Blues, who can draw level with their rivals with another win on Saturday night.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and analysis from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below:
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Good afternoon and welcome to Independent Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea.
This fixture is always exciting and last year’s contest produced a chaotic 4-3 win for the Blues.
Thomas Frank’s side sit above Enzo Maresca’s world champions in the Premier League table though, with a home win required to keep pace with leaders Arsenal.
Chelsea will hope to bounce back from a shock home loss to Sunderland, having already refound their form at Wolves in the Carabao Cup.
While Spurs will hope to return to winning ways here after a midweek defeat at Newcastle in the cup. Follow for all the latest updates, team news and more.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments