Tottenham vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Spurs look to strike back
Tottenham bid to bounce back from their Europa League defeat against rested Bournemouth
Tottenham host Bournemouth in what feels like crunch time for Ange Postecoglou’s side. An embarrassing 1-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League midweek has left them with a small mountain to climb if they want to win the last remaining trophy available to them this season, but their crisis of confidence has come at the worst time with the high-flying Cherries making the trip to north London this Saturday.
Andoni Iraola’s team are seventh, just four points off the top four, while Spurs are 13th and another ten points off the pace. The hosts suffered another setback on Thursday when Dominic Solanke, the striker they signed from Bournemouth last summer, came off injured after only just making his return from a seven-week absence for a knee issue.
Bournemouth lost their last Premier League outing, a 2-1 defeat to Brighton, but will be buoyed by a penalty shootout victory over Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend, leaving them with as much a chance of silverware at the end of the season as their opponents on Sunday.
Spurs host Andoni Iraola’s side as they look to bounce back from their midweek Europa League defeat to AZ Alkmaar. The visitors will hope to convert their FA Cup penalty shootout success against Wolves last time out into more sterling Premier League form, following a couple of damaging defeats to Brighton and Wolves again.
