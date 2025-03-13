Is Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur host AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie tonight, with Ange Postecoglou’s side on the back foot and looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

The visitors produced a flat performance in the Netherlands last week as Lucas Bergvall was at fault for the only goal of the evening, so Postecoglou’s men will be hoping to produce a better display in order to avoid exiting the competition they are among the nominal favourites to win.

Spurs came back from 2-0 down in their last outing to salvage a point against Bournemouth in the Premier League, but know that time is running out to rescue their season, with the Europa League their last shot at silverware.

AZ Alkmaar meanwhile are sixth in the Eredivisie, with three wins in their last five, and will be aiming to pull off the upset of the round if they can build on their first-leg lead.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 6 March at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

Team news

Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso are expected to miss the contest for Spurs, with the latter absent from training on Wednesday and looks set to be on the sidelines until after the intermational break.

Richarlison is also out and is forecasted to remain unavailable until April, despite having returned to training. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended after picking up one booking too many in the away leg.

Ben Davies, on the other hand, is back available after recovering from a knock, while Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are also fit to feature - a major defensive boost for Postecoglou.

AZ Alkmaar were dealt a double injury blow in the first leg as Mayckel Lahdo was forced off inside just 10 minutes, before his replacement, Denso Kasius, was later withdrawn on the hour mark.

They join Sven Mijnans, Ruben van Bommel, Jayden Addai and Mexx Meerdink on the sidelines for the visitors, who will turn to former Spurs frontman Troy Parrott to do the business once again on his return to North London.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Spence, Gray, Romero, Udogie; Maddison, Bergvall, Sarr; Johnson, Tel, Son

AZ Alkmaar XI: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Clasie, Koopmeiners; Poku, Buurmeester, Lahdo; Parrott

Odds

Tottenham win - 4/9

Draw - 18/5

AZ Alkmaar win - 5/1

Prediction

Spurs looked turgid in last week’s encounter but should produce enough to overwhelm AZ, the heavy underdogs in this tie - and may feel fired up after the criticism they’ve received since that first leg.

Tottenham 2-0 AZ Alkmaar.