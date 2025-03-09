Tottenham fight back from two goals down to salvage point against Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Son Heung-min’s 84th-minute penalty rescued a point for Tottenham from two goals down in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was in desperate need of a lift after Thursday’s flat display in their Europa League defeat at AZ Alkmaar and had Cristian Romero back, but watched the Cherries take control in N17.

Marcus Tavernier’s 42nd-minute goal gave Andoni Iraola’s high-flying side a deserved half-time lead before Evanilson made it 2-0 after 65 minutes.

Micky van de Ven had been introduced for his eagerly-anticipated return by this point and after Pape Sarr reduced the deficit with a cross-cum-shot, two other substitutes combined to earn the hosts a point.

James Maddison played through Son, who was brought down by Kepa Arrizabalaga and the Tottenham captain picked himself up to deny Bournemouth a victory which would have sent them sixth.

Postecoglou shuffled his pack after a lacklustre display in Alkmaar with six changes made and Romero able to start for the first time since December 8.

Romero wore the armband with Son dropped to the bench, but immediately showed rustiness with a left-footed pass straight to Evanilson and only a fine save by Guglielmo Vicario kept it goalless.

That one-on-one opportunity occurred after barely 15 seconds, but four minutes later another followed as Yves Bissouma was dispossessed and Vicario came to the rescue again with a low stop to deny Justin Kluivert.

Spurs did slowly begin to regroup against their European qualification-chasing opponents only for Romero to be forced to bring down Kluivert on the edge of the penalty area in the 17th minute, but Tavernier’s resulting free-kick hit the wall.

Dominic Solanke had Tottenham’s first shot on target after 22 minutes, but his header was straight at Kepa and Bournemouth grabbed the goal their first-half play warranted three minutes before the break.

It was a classic counter-attack from the Cherries as Pedro Porro’s pass was intercepted and Milos Kerkez raced away down the left before he brilliantly picked out Tavernier, who slide home at the back post for his third goal of the campaign.

Boos greeted half-time from the disgruntled Spurs faithful and Postecoglou reacted with captain Son and Lucas Bergvall introduced.

Six minutes later and Bournemouth thought they had doubled their lead when Evanilson set up Kluivert for another breakaway effort, but Antoine Semenyo had been offside in the build-up.

It was a let-off almost instantly taken advantage of by Tottenham as Son cut inside and let fly only for Tavernier to deflect his strike onto the post.

Van de Ven made his return just past the hour mark with Maddison also introduced, but the Cherries were soon celebrating a second goal.

Kerkez and Kluivert combined neatly before the latter slipped in Evanilson, who expertly chipped past Vicario.

Spurs were set for a 15th league defeat of the campaign at this point, but not long after Bergvall rifled an effort against the post from range, the hosts were given a fortunate lifeline.

Sarr looked up and tried to pick out Solanke only for his cross to float over Kepa and make it 2-1.

The Spurs midfielder had sent an easier effort wide not long before, but his goal gave the hosts’ 23 minutes to find a leveller.

It did arrive with six minutes left, although only after Kluivert hit the post moments earlier, as Maddison sent Son away with a superb pass and the Spurs captain was brought down by Kepa.

Bournemouth remonstrated, but referee John Brooks’ decision stood and Son clipped home for his 11th goal of the season to earn the hosts’ a point.