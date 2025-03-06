AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Spurs face crunch last-16 tie

Postecoglou has belief that Spurs can win the Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur take on Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to take a decisive advantage back to London.

The Europa League is Spurs’s last remaining chance of silverware this season and embattled boss Postecoglou could do with a boost as his side languish 13th in the Premier League table.

Given their exits from other cup competitions, Spurs have not actually played since a narrow 1-0 loss to Manchester City on 26 February but that break has allowed some key players to return to fitness after injury spells.

The likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke have now returned to training while James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson are also back in action, leaving their boss confident of success against an AZ side lying sixth in the Eredivisie.

