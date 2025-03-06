AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Spurs face crunch last-16 tie
Tottenham Hotspur take on Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to take a decisive advantage back to London.
The Europa League is Spurs’s last remaining chance of silverware this season and embattled boss Postecoglou could do with a boost as his side languish 13th in the Premier League table.
Given their exits from other cup competitions, Spurs have not actually played since a narrow 1-0 loss to Manchester City on 26 February but that break has allowed some key players to return to fitness after injury spells.
The likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke have now returned to training while James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson are also back in action, leaving their boss confident of success against an AZ side lying sixth in the Eredivisie.
Spurs stars return to the bench
The Spurs bench is also worth looking at, with a number of their key cogs returning from injury.
Central defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are both on there - will Spurs’s defensive nightmare soon be over?
Dominic Solanke is also fit to make the bench, while the likes of Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma and Wilson Odobert also offer options for Ange Postecoglou to change things
AZ v Tottenham team news
Here’s how the teams will line up today.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Spence, Gray, Danso, Udogie; Maddison, Bergvall, Sarr; Johnson, Tel, Son
AZ Alkmaar XI: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Clasie, Koopmeiners; Poku, Buurmeester, Lahdo; Parrott
Team news imminent
We’re just a couple of minutes away from finding out how the teams will line up this evening.
Which of Spurs’s injured stars will be fit to return in Alkmaar this evening?
Early Spurs team news
This match may come just too soon for Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke, though all three have returned to training so they could feature. Ben Davies and Richarlison are a few days behind that trio in terms of their recovery.
That said, Spurs’ injury crisis has eased in recent weeks, and the squad have had rest since the defeat to City on 26 February.
James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson have all returned in the last few weeks, giving Ange Postecoglou plenty of midfield and attacking options ahead of this match. However, Dejan Kulusevski will be unavailable after picking up a knock.
Predicted Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Gray, Danso, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Tel, Son
How to watch AZ v Spurs
The match is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar, Netherlands.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 5pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for £30.99 per month.
Everything you need to know about AZ vs Spurs
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
Is AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham in the last 16 of the Europa League.
This competition is Spurs, and embattled boss Ange Postecoglou’s, last chance of lifting a trophy this season and they’ll aim to at least retain parity in the Netherlands ahead of the second leg back in north London.
