Tottenham vs Aston Villa live: Unai Emery’s side face Premier League test after political storm
Villa will see league victory after being caught up in a political storm over their Europa League tie against Maccabi Tel Aviv
Tottenham will bid to extend their unbeaten run and keep up their pursuit at the top of the Premier League table as Aston Villa, fresh from being caught up in a political storm, visit London.
Spurs have not lost in their last seven games, and will hope to again close the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just two points after their north London rivals beat Fulham yesterday evening. Their early fixture list had, perhaps, fallen kindly, though, and building momentum over the next few weeks will be key if Thomas Frank’s side are to maintain a relatively strong start.
Villa will represent a useful test of their progress as Unai Emery seeks improvements from his squad across a tricky little period. Clashes with Manchester City and Liverpool are to come for a club which has spent much of this week dealing with off-field matters surrounding their Europa League tie with Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Follow all of the latest from Villa Park with our live blog below:
Ministers doing ‘everything in our power’ to let Maccabi fans attend Villa match
The Government is exploring what extra support police in Birmingham would need to allow fans from both sides into Aston Villa’s match against Maccabi Tel Aviv in November, a spokesman said.
Pressure has been mounting to overturn the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters attending the Europa League match.
The Government is working to make sure the match can go ahead with all fans allowed to attend, a spokesman said.
Ministers doing ‘everything in our power’ to let Maccabi fans attend Villa match
Aston Villa return to action after political storm
It’s been a strange and probably taxing week for plenty at Aston Villa, caught up in a political storm after announcing that they had been advised to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending their Europa League tie next month. Here’s the full story.
Home Office told last week that Maccabi fans may face ban for Villa match, police say
Tottenham vs Aston Villa live
After rivals Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League table last night, Tottenham will hope to close the gap to two points as they look to continue a seven-match unbeaten run in a meeting with Aston Villa - but the hosts’ dismal home form in 2025 will give the visitors hope of a win on the road after a week dominated by the political storm surrounding their Europa League tie with Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 2pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments