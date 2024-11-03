Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Son Heung-min fit to start

✕ Close Postecoglou happy with resilient Spurs win over Man City

Tottenham Hotspur look to bounce back from a shock defeat to Crystal Palace when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs lost 1-0 at Selhurst Park a week ago but responded with a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Ange Postecoglou will hope that victory brings some momentum to his team as they seek to progress further up the league table and challenge for the top four spot.

Villa already occupy one of those places. They come into the weekend fourth in the table, level on points with Arsenal. Though it is too soon to call the title challengers a win over top six opposition like Tottenham will take them one step closer to the trophy. Unai Emery’s men have not lost in the league since a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August, a run of seven matches which has kept them in touch with the top of the table.

