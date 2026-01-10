Thomas Frank is under pressure following a three-game winless run in the Premier League ( REUTERS )

Tottenham host Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round as Thomas Frank faces a pressure clash in the all-Premier League tie.

Spurs have one win in six games and fell to a 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth in midweek to add to the unhappy atmosphere in north London. With the club struggling in the Premier League, the FA Cup represents Tottenham’s best chance of success this season but they face a tough tie against high-flying Villa.

Unai Emery’s side remain in an excellent position in the Premier League despite Arsenal recently ending their 11-game winning run, as well as the midweek draw at Crystal Palace. Villa’s last silverware was 20 years ago, in the 1996 League Cup, while their last FA Cup triumph was in 1957.

Both of these clubs have a proud history in the FA Cup, with Tottenham winning the trophy eight times to Villa’s seven. Follow live updates from the FA Cup third-round tie, which is live on BBC One, below