Tottenham v Aston Villa live: all-Premier League third-round FA Cup tie
Spurs bid to turn their season around through the FA Cup as they host high-flying Aston Villa
Tottenham host Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round in an all-Premier League tie.
Spurs have one win in six games and fell to a 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth in midweek to add to the unhappy atmosphere in north London. With the club struggling in the Premier League, the FA Cup represents Tottenham’s best chance of success this season but they face a tough tie against high-flying Villa.
Unai Emery’s side remain in an excellent position in the Premier League despite Arsenal recently ending their 11-game winning run, as well as the midweek draw at Crystal Palace. Villa’s last silverware was 20 years ago, in the 1996 League Cup, while their last FA Cup triumph was in 1957.
Both of these clubs have a proud history in the FA Cup, with Tottenham winning the trophy eight times to Villa’s seven. Follow live updates from the FA Cup third-round tie, which is live on BBC One, below
What is the Aston Villa team news?
Aston Villa are missing Amadou Onana with a hamstring injury and Tyrone Mings is not yet back after hamstring trouble of his own. Ross Barkley is also out injured while Evann Guessand is in action at Afcon.
What is the Tottenham team news?
Spurs suffered a major blow in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland as Mohammed Kudus picked up a quad injury that will rule him out until April.
Captain Cristian Romero will also miss out for disciplinary reasons, having been handed a one-match suspension by the FA for his reaction to being sent off against Liverpool last month.
Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth and is another relegated to the sidelines, while Lucas Bergvall is a doubt after coming off with a muscular issue.
Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison remain out, while Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Good afternoon
Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa in an all-Premier League FA Cup tie, with Spurs in desperate need of a result to restore morale at the club.
The Dane’s side suffered a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last time out and have only won one of their last six games.
Villa, meanwhile, are flying under Unai Emery, having won 12 of their last 14 games and sitting third in the Premier League table.
In a further blow to the hosts, Villa have also won three times on the spin against Tottenham, so will be confident of progressing to the fourth round.
