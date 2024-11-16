Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Live

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Super League latest goals and updates as Russo scores early

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 November 2024 09:16 EST
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Two of those sides meet in the north London derby on Saturday, with Spurs sat seventh in the table ahead of kick-off and Arsenal in fourth - but in good form since the sacking of Jonas Eidevall and under the caretaker guidance of Renee Slegers.

Follow the live action below as Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal today in the WSL:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Luana Bühler.

16 November 2024 14:15

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

16 November 2024 14:12

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Delay in match because of an injury Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

16 November 2024 14:11

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Foul by Steph Catley (Arsenal Women).

16 November 2024 14:11

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16 November 2024 14:08

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 November 2024 14:08

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

16 November 2024 14:06

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 November 2024 14:05

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Offside, Arsenal Women. Emily Fox is caught offside.

16 November 2024 14:01

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

16 November 2024 13:59

