Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Super League latest goals and updates as Russo scores early
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Two of those sides meet in the north London derby on Saturday, with Spurs sat seventh in the table ahead of kick-off and Arsenal in fourth - but in good form since the sacking of Jonas Eidevall and under the caretaker guidance of Renee Slegers.
Follow the live action below as Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal today in the WSL:
Delay in match because of an injury Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Emily Fox is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
