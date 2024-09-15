Tottenham v Arsenal LIVE: Result and final score as Gabriel wins fierce north London derby
Arsenal won the first north London derby of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Gabriel’s second-half header earned Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in a feisty north London derby on Sunday to keep pace with early Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Spurs started sharper, and David Raya was forced into early saves before Arsenal fought their way into the contest, although Jurrien Timber was perhaps fortunate to avoid a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Pedro Porro in the first half.
The game was breathless but low on quality in front of goal until Arsenal punished Spurs from a corner, Gabriel escaping from Cristian Romero and powering a header past Guglielmo Vicario from close range in the 64th minute.
Arsenal withstood some late pressure from Spurs to secure the win, which puts them on 10 points, two behind champions City ahead of their trip to the Etihad next Sunday, while Spurs have four points from four games.
The simple Arsenal gameplan that preyed on Tottenham’s weakness and exposed their flaws
A north London derby so predictable that, well, it could have been a set-piece. You could see everything lined up, right down to Ange Postecoglou’s complaints about a “narrative” after a 1-0 defeat. Tottenham Hotspur played a lot of attacking football, did little with it while Arsenal defended superbly, before a set-piece settled the game. Even the manner of the goal was as rudimentary as you could get, Bukayo Saka swinging in a delivery that Postecoglou himself called “spot on” and Gabriel heading in from close range. Arteta beamed afterwards in the satisfaction of a plan that had come together, especially after so much disruption. He even spoke of changing that idea so many times, but it helps when you can be so sure of other key elements.
While Postecoglou wearily answered questions about Spurs’ set-piece frailties while insisting he “doesn’t care” about how this perception has grown – something he himself has fostered – Arteta was lauding the work of Nicolas Jover as “the best in his field, the best in any field”. Arsenal’s set-piece coach, appointed in 2021, has been crucial in helping the team develop this hugely dangerous weapon to their attack. Gabriel’s goal made it 42 from such scenarios in three years, the most of any team in Europe’s top five leagues during that time. The preparation is so good that players can visualise these moments and see them manifest.
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Arsenal: The Gunners got the better of their neighbours in a tetchy north London derby after Gabriel Magalhaes headed home in the second half
Pundits claim Arsenal’s winning derby goal should not have been allowed
Arsenal battled to a 1-0 win over Spurs in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a goal from Gabriel.
The centre-back rose above the Tottenham defence to head home in the 64th minute from Bukayo Saka’s corner, with Arsenal going on to win the game thanks to plenty of resolute defending.
And despite no real protest to the goal from Spurs players, Sky Sportspundits suggested that the goal should not have been allowed to stand.
When reviewing the goal, Jamie Redknapp mentioned that Cristian Romero struggled to get to grips with Gabriel throughout the game, before Les Ferdinand pointed out that the Argentine “gets a little shove in the back”.
“If a centre-forward does that, the referee gives a foul against him. They don’t even look at it,” said the former Spurs striker.
Gabriel rose above the defender to power home a header in the 64th minute, but there was discussion over whether the goal should have stood
Up next
Arsenal travel to Italy in midweek to begin their Champions League campaign in the new format against Atalanta on Thursday, before a tough away match against Manchester City next weekend – on 22 September at 4.30pm.
Spurs face Coventry in the Carabao Cup in midweek, before hosting Brentford at 3pm next Saturday.
FT: Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal
Spurs captain Heung-Min Son tells Sky that his team “dominated the game”.
“It was the lack of details and we conceded two goals last season to set pieces and today is also about set pieces.
“That’s the details that change results in big games. It’s a painful result and I’m sure the fans are very, very disappointed.
“We need to improve, 100 per cent yeah, and move on. In tough moments, we have to stick together.
“We are getting in the final third, we are making the right shots and right decisions. But the players have to take responsibility because that’s the hardest part. We showed it in training and in the games, we need to be more clinical.
“Early in the season, it’s a tough moment definitely. We have to stick together and then if we get good results, we will bounce back stronger.
“We have to take responsibility, there’s nothing else to say. The belief is there, the football is there. We have to be more clinical.”
Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou calls it a “very disappointing” day for his side.
“It was a big game for us and our supporters but we didn’t deliver so you have to take the pain of that. Disappointment all round.
“[It’s] the story of our season so far. For the most part we controlled it and created chances but we lacked a bit of belief and conviction in the final third. That’s for me to fix. It was always going to be a tight game decided by moments. They got the moment, we didn’t.
“It’s my directive, so it’s me who has to try to give the side the feedback. I don’t think it’s for a lack of trying from the lads. But we’re going through an early part of the season where we’re controlling games, dominating but not getting our reward for it.
“The threats Arsenal posed today were in transition, which we handled pretty well. And set-pieces, we handled that pretty well apart from one. Good teams will punish you, we switched off for one and we paid the price.
“I don’t know if it’s frustrating. But we haven’t got a return for our play. That’s the nature of football. We need to fix the areas we need to fix. Otherwise all our dominance, we’re going to keep opposition teams in the game. All teams will think they’re in the game. We need to have more conviction in the front third to finish teams off.
“We could rotate the squad, give players opportunity. I prefer it that way. After the international break, the last loss puts you in a pause mode. But we have plenty of games this month.
“I will correct you: I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year.”
FT: Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal
Jurrien Timber spoke to BBC’s Match of the Day programme after the match, and said it “felt really nice winning this one”.
“For me the first time so even nicer. We did it three times in a row now and you felt the excitement in the dressing room after the game.
“You know how bad the fans want to win this game, but it’s the same for every game. You prepare for every game the same way but it felt really nice winning this one.
“Another clean sheet which is really good from our team. Credit to Spurs, they started really well but we showed again today it’s really hard to score against us. We need just one goal to win the game.
“I am really, really enjoying it even with all these games coming up. The feeling of being fit is an amazing feeling.
“It’s a true honour. We showed up today and credit to everyone who came in.”
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber was ‘very lucky’ not to be sent off for tackle in derby, says Jamie Redknapp
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was “very, very lucky” not to be sent off in the first half of a feisty north London derby, according to Jamie Redknapp.
Timber flew into a tackle on Tottenham’s Pedro Porro with a boot raised, putting his foot on the ball as he tried to win it from the Spurs full-back.
Porro went down clutching his ankle as Tottenham players raged, calling on refree Jarred Gillett to show a red card. The Australian official showed yellow, one of seven yellows in a record for a Premier League first half, as the two sets of players engaged in a brawl of pushing and shoving.
“It’s an unusual action because he definitely goes over the top of the ball, with his studs on it,” said former Spurs midfielder Redknapp on Sky Sports. “His foot then bounces on the ball.
FT: Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal
Mikel Arteta is the first of the managers to speak to Sky, and he says that he was impressed with the resilience his team showed today.
“We knew it would be a tough match and that made it easier. They create an unbelievable atmosphere. We should have done more in the first half, but we knew we were a bit threat on set plays and we knew we could hurt them.
“We weren’t our best with the ball today, we did a lot of simple things wrong that didn’t allow us to have that continuity. They jump and press every single ball which makes it difficult. The way we defended was so strong,” he adds.
“We want to play a different game, especially without the ball in different areas of the pitch, but they have a difficult structure to match up against. We were exposed.
“It’s a real compliment to the team. Any player in any area of the pitch is ready to do what a lot of people call ‘the ugly things’. Then you start to be a complete team to win in any context.
“I’m delighted, because the team over a season has to go over a lot of hurdles. It was difficult because we have lost a lot of important players for us. Those who waited for the chance trained and behaved in the right manner. This is the result.”
FT: Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal
An intriguing set-piece contrast here.
Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal have scored more goals from set pieces) than any other team in the Premier League – 23, excluding penalties.
Of the sides involved in both last season and the 2024/25 campaigns, only Nottingham Forest have conceded more set piece goals (23) than Spurs have – Postecoglou’s side have conceded 18, excluding penalties.
FT: Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal
Jorginho and Gabriel are first to speak to Sky, with the latter saying he is “so happy”.
“It means a lot, I’m so proud of the team. When I had difficult times in the game, we scored with a corner,” he adds.
Jorginho adds that Arsenal “had to work hard”.
“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, we know we can count on each other.
“I’m so happy that we won.
“Now we have this situation, missing key players, but we know that whoever comes on is ready to help the team, as you saw today. We are really proud of the team.”
