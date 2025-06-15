The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Why is Tony Bellew playing for World XI in Soccer Aid?
Bellew was born in Liverpool but has chosen to play for the World XI team in Soccer Aid
Boxing star Tony Bellew will take to the pitch for Soccer Aid but once again lines up for the World XI against England.
The former cruiserweight world champion is a proud Liverpudlian and Everton fan but chooses to play for the World XI team.
The eligibility rules for Soccer Aid are not strict - and Tommy Fury also played for World XI in 2023 despite being born in Manchester.
Bellew played in goal for the World XI in last year’s Soccer Aid at Stamford Bridge - with England winning the charity match 6-3.
But the 42-year-old was seen wearing a No 9 jersey ahead of this year’s Soccer Aid at Old Trafford, suggesting that he will play outfield.
If he does, Bellew could play alongside the likes of David Trezeguet, Carlos Tevez and Rivaldo in a star-studded World XI side.
England’s team is led by Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Jermain Defoe and Jill Scott, with a number of celebrities also in both squads.
Bellew was seen trolling the England team during Soccer Aid training this week, goading them with chants of “losers, losers!”
“Let’s see that losing pose,” the former I’m A Celebrity contestant chirped as England took their pre-match photograph.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments