Soccer Aid 2025 live: England vs World XI kick-off time, line-ups and build-up at Old Trafford
England will be led by Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford, with the World XI looking for revenge after defeat last year
England take on the World XI in the 2025 edition of Soccer Aid, with celebrities and former footballers joining forces to raise money for charity Unicef UK.
The Three Lions have called on Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Jill Scott to boost their quality, plus One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Bear Grylls and Tom Grennan are in the ranks as celebrities.
The World XI has the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Carlos Tevez and Nemanja Vidic, plus Tony Bellew, Noah Beck and Bryan Habana, all combining to help add to more than £100m raised since its inception in 2006.
It promises to be an evening packed with some entertaining football and plenty of laughs, with England able to pull level in the 14th iteration of the event, with the World XI leading 7-6 so far.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free. Plus follow all the build-up ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford:
World XI coaches and players for Soccer Aid 2025
Managers/coaches
Peter Schmeichel (Former footballer)
Players
Tony Bellew (Former boxer)
Leonardo Bonucci (Former footballer)
Tobi Brown (YouTube star)
Martin Compston (Actor)
Richard Gadd (Actor)
Bryan Habana (Former rugby star)
Dermot Kennedy (Musician)
Kaylyn Kyle (Former footballer)
Gorka Marquez (Dancer)
Nadia Nadim (Footballer)
Livi Sheldon (Gladiators star)
Edwin van der Sar (Former footballer)
Nemanja Vidic (Former footballer)
Harry Kewell (Former footballer)
Big Zuu (YouTube star)
Noah Beck (Actor)
Carlos Tevez (Former footballer)
Billy Wingrove (Football freestyler)
Robbie Keane (Former footballer)
John O'Shea (Former footballer)
Maisie Adam (Comedian)
David Trezeguet (Former footballer)
Nicky Byrne (Singer)
Kheira Hamraoui (Former footballer)
Asim Chaudhry (Comedian)
Tyson Fury on managing England at Soccer Aid 2025
Fury said: “England manager! Who would ever have thought it!?
"I have had some big fights in my career and the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight!
"Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it’s even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year – and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney!
"How can we lose!? The work UNICEF does all around the world is so special and so important.
"I really hope that you can come along and support us this summer.”
England snap five-year losing streak to claim Soccer Aid 2024
England triumphed 6-3 over the World XI last year at Stamford Bridge with Lionesses legend Ellen White and Steven Bartlett’s double proving decisive.
Chelsea legend Eden Hazard starred for the World XI and scored on his return to the Bridge.
But the management trio Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp and Robbie Williams inspired a first win in six years with the overall score 7-6 now to the World XI since the event’s inception in 2006.
Meet the England and World XI line-ups for Unicef UK charity match
England look strong for this year’s edition of Soccer Aid with a good selection of high-quality former footballers, such as Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Michael Carrick and Jack Wilshere, while Tom Grennan has always proven effective as one of the celebrities.
Fans can look to Wayne Rooney in the dugout, alongside Tyson Fury, which should inspire the players on the Old Trafford turf.
Other celebrities include One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and actress Bella Ramsey.
When is Soccer Aid 2025 and how can I watch?
When and where is Soccer Aid 2025?
Soccer Aid 2025 will be played on Sunday 15 June at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, with kick-off set for 7:30pm BST.
How can I watch Soccer Aid 2025 on TV and is there a live stream?
You can watch Soccer Aid 2025 live on ITV1 and ITVX will have you covered for a live stream on mobile devices. Coverage starts at 6pm BST.
