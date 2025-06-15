Soccer Aid 2025 live: England vs World XI kick-off time, line-ups and build-up at Old Trafford

World XI's Tony Bellew trolls England before Soccer Aid 2025

England take on the World XI in the 2025 edition of Soccer Aid, with celebrities and former footballers joining forces to raise money for charity Unicef UK.

The Three Lions have called on Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Jill Scott to boost their quality, plus One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Bear Grylls and Tom Grennan are in the ranks as celebrities.

The World XI has the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Carlos Tevez and Nemanja Vidic, plus Tony Bellew, Noah Beck and Bryan Habana, all combining to help add to more than £100m raised since its inception in 2006.

It promises to be an evening packed with some entertaining football and plenty of laughs, with England able to pull level in the 14th iteration of the event, with the World XI leading 7-6 so far.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free. Plus follow all the build-up ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford: