Thomas Tuchel reveals stance on singing national anthem as England manager

Thomas Tuchel insists he has not made a decision yet as to whether he will sing the national anthem as England manager.

The German was unveiled as the Three Lions boss at Wembley on Wednesday, becoming the third foreign head coach in the history of the men’s national team.

But, after the furore surrounding Lee Carsley’s decision not to sing the national anthem during his reign as interim manager, Tuchel was clear about his position and made a plea to be given time.

“I understood from Mark [Bullingham] that it's a personal decision,” Tuchel said. “I have not made my decision yet, I want to be honest with you.

“The English anthem is very moving, I experienced it many times, including the FA Cup final, it was very touching.

“No matter what decision I make, I will always show my respect to my new country, and of course a very moving anthem, but I will take more time for this decision.”

open image in gallery Thomas Tuchel is the new England head coach (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Tuchel then explained why he accepted the job, having last managed in the club game with Bayern Munich last season.

“I understood very quickly it's a big job,” Tuchel added. “It's always the job you're in, it doesn't make a lot of sense to compare.

“It feels big and a privilege. It's very new, I come from club football, the rhythm and responsibility, the role, it's a new role, it's very exciting.

“I was open to that and liked the idea of that. Once they said this job is about football, we never lost the momentum, I made a timeframe in my mind, from January to the World Cup, it suited my passion and strive, to push these players and be part of this federation. To push it over the line and try to put a second star on the shirt.”

The former Chelsea, PSG and Bayern manager then provided detail on how he will build on the work of Gareth Southgate.

open image in gallery ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Tuchel said: “The players have proved that they are there, the consistency is impressive, we have players who compete in the strongest league in the world every week.

“We have the ingredients and we fully trust that this is the moment to instal, from club football, patterns, behaviours and principles to push the team over the line.

“We will need luck also, but we feel confident. We speak openly about the target – the second star [on the shirt] – but I have to prove myself every day.”