How would England line up under Thomas Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel is the new favourite to become the next permanent England manager.

The former Chelsea head coach is now in line to succeed Gareth Southgate after holding talks with the FA. Tuchel has moved ahead of Lee Carsley, who has been the interim boss over the last four games.

But after confusing messages from Carsley to the media last week, Tuchel has emerged as the favourite, with Pep Guardiola, whose long-term Manchester City future remains unclear, also linked with the job.

Tuchel last coached in Germany with Bayern Munich, with his spell in Bavaria ending disappointingly after surrendering the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen and exiting the Champions League to eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

But Tuchel’s reputation remains high around Europe, particularly in England, where he has also been linked with Manchester United.

The 51-year-old prematurely left Chelsea with owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake preferring a head coach more aligned with their philosophy.

His style of football is closely associated with Gegenpressing, though he has proven to be a versatile coach, switching to a back three during his time at Chelsea.

open image in gallery Thomas Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich in May ( PA )

Tuchel’s Bayern predominantly played with a 4-2-3-1 system though, which could also suit the Three Lions.

Levi Colwill and Marc Guehi could battle it out to play alongside John Stones, while Luke Shaw’s injury struggles provide a dilemma for England moving forward at left-back.

Tuchel preferred a tall, physical left-back last term with Bayern with both Alphonso Davies and Noussair Mazraoui, now with Manchester United.

Colwill could shift over to left-back, too, until a more obvious candidate emerges, and the Chelsea defender may help Tuchel, and England, with additional versatility and the option to move to a back three without making in-game changes.

Reece James, despite his injury problems, is the only Chelsea player, with previous experience under the German, likely to be in contention for the Three Lions, while Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell struggle for regular game time at their clubs.

Konrad Laimer played in a midfield two for Tuchel in both Champions League semi-final legs against Real Madrid, alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic and Leon Goretzka, which hints at Tuchel’s desire for two disciplined centre-midfielders.

With Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala operating as Bayern’s No.10, Tuchel may look for a more energetic and agile player in that role with England, which could see Jude Bellingham operate deeper alongside Declan Rice.

open image in gallery Reece James and Thomas Tuchel worked together at Chelsea ( EPA )

Harry Kane will continue to be a fundamental part of Tuchel’s Bayern and would certainly continue to lead the line for England. Despite Musiala operating out wide at times with Muller through the middle, Tuchel could opt for genuine width given England’s options, as he did with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry at times last season.

open image in gallery Thomas Tuchel could use a 4-2-3-1 with England ( Chosen11 )

It could mean Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon play out wide, with Cole Palmer through the middle, though Tuchel, much like Southgate experienced at times, could have a decision to make against better opponents, should he prefer the likes of Kobbie Mainoo or Conor Gallagher alongside Rice.

Should Tuchel opt for a back three, with England possessing plenty of defenders capable of doubling up at both full-back or left and right centre-back, Stones could play a big role at the base of the defence.

Both James, Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa could suit playing as the right centre-back, while Colwill and Luke Shaw could feature to the left.

The system would demand a lot from Saka, from the right, with Chilwell potentially afforded a route back into the national team.

Tuchel would then enable both Bellingham and Palmer to play in advanced roles behind Kane.