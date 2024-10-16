Thomas Tuchel explains why he accepted job as England manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Thomas Tuchel has been unveiled as England’s new manager at Wembley Stadium, as the German vowed to do everything in his power to win the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel sat next to the Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham as he confirmed he would be beginning an 18-month contract in January, ahead of his first matches next March.

After a decade working at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, delivering trophies at Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, the 51-year-old said he had been convinced that this was the right moment to take his first step into international management by FA executives Bullingham and technical director John McDermott.

“The idea and the way John and Mark presented it was very fast, very exciting, very trustful and straightforward,” said Tuchel. “I wanted exactly this. They made it very clear that they trust me with this process in pushing this team. I was very happy to have the chance to learn, to have the stability and quality of the federation to get better, to get smarter, while I’m on this job.”

He added: “I understood very quickly it’s a big job … It feels big and a privilege. It’s very new. I come from club football and the rhythm and responsibility, it’s a new role, it’s very exciting. I was open to that and liked the idea of that.

“Once they said this job is about football, we never lost the momentum. I made a timeframe in my mind, from January to the World Cup, it suited my passion and strive, to push these players and be part of this federation, to push it over the line and try to put a second star on the shirt.”

more to follow...