Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden can’t all play in same England team, says Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel has outlined his desire to keep his players to their best positions

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 12 November 2025 10:33 EST
Comments
Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are back with England this week
Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are back with England this week (The FA via Getty Images)

England boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled out playing Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden in the same team under his current system.

Tuchel has brought Bellingham and Foden back into his squad for the upcoming games against Serbia and Albania. He earlier confirmed that Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are in direct competition for the No 10 position and last week described Foden as a “9 and a half-ish”, with captain Kane his No 9.

“At the moment, if we keep the structure, they cannot play,” Tuchel told TalkSport on Wednesday.

“They can, but not in the structure. Not for the balance that we developed, and not for structure that comes also with wingers who are like specialists in their positions. We play at the moment with a six, eight, a 10 and a nine.”

Recommended

Tuchel has ruled out playing Foden on the wings, like Gareth Southampton attempted during Euro 2024 when Bellingham started behind Kane and with Foden on the left.

“Rather than finding a position for the best players to have them on the field, it is maybe better to put everyone in their best position and have a competition,” Tuchel said as he explained why he would not play Bellingham and Rogers in the same team.

“At the moment the competition is between the two of them. They are friends so it is a friendly competition. They don't have to be enemies and hate each other. They are respectful and they fight for the same position.

“Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure and now is not the moment to change the structure.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in