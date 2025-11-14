Thomas Tuchel says he wants to ‘earn the right’ to sing national anthem at World Cup
The German also spoke on his midfield selection dilemma and the decision to only bring on Jude Bellingham as a substitute against Serbia
Thomas Tuchel has said he will think about starting to sing England’s national anthem at the World Cup.
The German, who is England’s third foreign manager, said he wanted to “earn the right” to sing God Save The King before international matches.
He has secured qualification for next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada with a 100 percent record, winning all seven competitive games in his tenure, and with clean sheets in each.
But Tuchel has not yet decided if he has satisfied his own criteria of earning the right.
“You think it is already there? I will think about it,” he said, adding that he might do it at the World Cup. “Yeah, maybe,” he said. “Let’s see.”
Tuchel also said that Jude Bellingham took the decision to name him only as a substitute for Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia well.
The Real Madrid midfielder, who had been left out of the squad in October, was omitted in favour of Morgan Rogers, though he came off the bench to play a part in the second goal, scored by Eberechi Eze.
“It was no problem at all,” Tuchel said. “I explained it to him before the meeting. It was about, we had three fantastic performances with Morgan so one of the reasons was to keep him in this position.
“The second reason was we absolutely didn’t know what was coming, the pressing structure between Declan [Rice], Morgan and Harry [Kane] in the middle of the pitch was excellent in the last matches and we had the feeling that they had three or four matches together so it will be easier for them to adapt and adjust if we needed to adjust.
“It would be a bit unfair to just put Jude there and it is anyway a new press for him because we changed our way of pressing in the last two camps.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments