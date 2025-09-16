Thomas Partey booed by Tottenham fans on eve of court appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Partey was showered with boos by Tottenham fans as the former Arsenal midfielder appeared in the Champions League on the eve of his court hearing, where he faces charges on rape and sexual assault.

Partey, featuring for new club Villarreal, found himself in this scenario after the LaLiga outfit were drawn against his ex-side’s North London rivals Spurs in their league phase opener of Europe’s premier competition, less than 24 hours before he is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Despite the significance of his off-pitch matters, Villarreal manager Marcelino insisted that Partey, who joined the Spanish club following the expiry of his Arsenal contract in the summer, was “ready” to face Tottenham.

Marcelino started Partey on the bench for the clash but brought him on in the 78th minute with his side trailing 1-0, provoking a hostile reaction from the Tottenham faithful.

Thomas Partey is due to appear in court on Wednesday ( AFP/Getty )

Partey, 32, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 August, where he was charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman. The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he played for Arsenal.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he “denies all the charges against him” and added that he welcomes “the opportunity to finally clear his name” ahead of his Old Bailey appearance.

Partey was not asked to enter any pleas when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in August and was subsequently granted conditional bail. He signed for Villarreal two days later.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and made 167 appearances during his five years at the club.