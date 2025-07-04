Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with raping two women.

The Metropolitan Police said the midfielder faces five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following alleged offences between 2021 and 2022.

Partey “denies all the charges against him” and “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name”, his lawyer said.

The Ghanaian international was charged four days after leaving the North London club.

Partey is accused of two counts of rape against one woman and three counts of rape against another.

The sexual assault allegation relates to a third woman, police added.

open image in gallery Arsenal’s Thomas Partey ( PA Wire )

Partey, 32, of Hertfordshire, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.

Jaswant Narwal, of the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape – after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.

“We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

open image in gallery Partey denies all the charges against him ( PA Wire )

In a statement, Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire, of Hickman and Rose, said her client denies all the charges.

“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation.

“He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

“Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation into Partey began in February 2022 after officers first received a report of rape.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.

“We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth around £45 million.

He played 35 games for the North London club in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals.