Thomas Frank tries to make up with disconnected Spurs fans: ‘We need each other’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Under-fire Thomas Frank has issued a rallying cry to disconnected Tottenham supporters and insisted they are "nothing without the fans" ahead of Tuesday's trip to Newcastle.

Frank's short tenure suffered another setback with Saturday's dismal 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham, where goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was booed during the game following a comical error.

Further boos greeted half-time and full-time with this latest loss at home meaning Spurs' last Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium occurred on the opening day of the season. They have won only three of their last 21 games at home.

Ahead of an ominous trip to St James' Park, Frank reflected on his sentiments on Saturday night where he was critical of those he said were "not true Tottenham fans".

He said: "I completely understand the frustration. If we don't win, there will always be a frustration, so that is normal.

"We are nothing without the fans. No club is anything without the fans. Tottenham Hotspur, we are nothing without our fantastic fans. Nothing. We need each other. There is nothing we want more than making them happy in every way.

"My point was during matches that's where we need each other. After, fair with the booing, but during, that is when I want to create a fortress.

"If any club wants to be successful, you need to create a fortress. If you want to create a fortress, it can only be together. Fans, team.

"My job is to make sure we do everything we can to perform but can we do that together? That's when you create a very difficult place to play."

Full-back Pedro Porro echoed Frank's comments on Sunday with an image on his Instagram page which was addressed "to the true Spurs fans" and sparked a backlash.

Asked if Porro was right to post, Frank added: "I think it's fair.

"Again, the players, they are individual people that can have their own opinions. And I think what he put out there was fair in every aspect."

Thomas Frank says Pedro Porro was fair to echo his comments on social media ( Action Images via Reuters )

The refences to "real" and "true" Tottenham fans increased frustration ahead of a long trip to an unhappy hunting ground in St James' Park.

Spurs have lost their last four matches at Newcastle, including a 6-1 thrashing in 2023 which saw Cristian Stellini remarkably sacked while serving as interim manager.

"How do you define a true Spurs fan? I think all the fantastic fans we have believe they're true Spurs fans," said Frank.

"Some react in one way, some react in another, some are a little bit in between. No matter what, we need all of them.

"I'm pretty sure every fan wants us to win and wants to support and wants to do everything. And then if not going to plan, then maybe some get more frustrated than others.

"When you say you lose the fans, how many is that? Five per cent? 10 per cent? 15 per cent? 20 per cent? How much is it?

"We would like to get all 100 per cent on board and there's only two things we can do. We can perform and keep connected."

PA