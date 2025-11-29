Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

‘Wham, bam!’ Chaos as Tottenham concede twice in opening six minutes

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was booed by his own supporters after his clearance was punished by Harry Wilson as Fulham scored twice in just six opening minutes

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 29 November 2025 15:53 EST
Tottenham made a nightmare start
Tottenham made a nightmare start (Getty Images)

Tottenham conceded twice in the opening six minutes of their Premier League home match against Fulham as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was booed by his own supporters following a calamitous error.

Having fallen behind to Kenny Tete’s deflected strike inside four minutes, it quickly went from bad to worse for Thomas Frank’s side as Vicario attempted to dribble out of trouble close to the touchline but presented a chance to Fulham.

Harry Wilson curled into the empty net from range - as the mood inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned and the frustrated home supporters directed their anger at the Spurs goalkeeper.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was the earliest that Tottenham had conceded two goals in a Premier League home match. There were only two minutes and 16 seconds between the goals and it left Spurs with a mountain to climb against Marco Silva’s side.

"Vicario is getting absolute pelters from his own supporters,” the former Arsenal striker Alan Smith said on Sky Sports. "He makes a complete hash of his clearance. Wham, bam - what a start.

"You don't hear that often, booing your own player after seven minutes. A goalkeeper too. This could get really testing for the Spurs players now."

Tottenham came into the clash following a humiliating 4-1 defeat against north London rivals Arsenal and a 5-3 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

Vicario attempted to dribble away from trouble
Vicario attempted to dribble away from trouble (Getty Images)

