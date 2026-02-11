Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur’s Supporters’ Trust has voiced its approval of Thomas Frank’s dismissal, while simultaneously urging the club to confront the serious threat of relegation.

The decision to part ways with Frank came after Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle, which marked only two wins in 17 Premier League fixtures and left Spurs a mere five points above the bottom three.

Frank’s seven-month tenure concluded amidst growing fan discontent over the team’s performance.

In a comprehensive statement, the Supporters’ Trust questioned the timing of the board’s decision, specifically why it was made only after the winter transfer window had closed.

They also called for a "clear long-term plan built around attacking football" from the club’s leadership.

"The Trust welcomes the decision to part ways with Thomas Frank," the statement read.

open image in gallery Tottenham fans have warned about the threat of relegation ( AFP/Getty )

"While his appointment initially appeared to be a positive step, it has not delivered the progress or results the club urgently needs and decisive action was required."

The Trust highlighted the precarious situation, stating, "We now face another rebuild whilst we are fighting relegation. This is a crucial moment for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Strong leadership is needed at every level of the club to restore belief and direction for both the players and the supporters."

Concerns were raised about the club’s inaction during the transfer period.

"The club’s statement that the board concluded this morning that 'a change at this point in the season is necessary', raises questions as to why this conclusion has only been reached today, after closure of the January transfer window," the statement continued.

"It is clear that not taking decisive action sooner, and failing to strengthen in the January transfer window, has contributed to our slide down the table and left the club facing a very real risk of relegation."

The Supporters’ Trust emphasised that a managerial change alone would not suffice.

"No manager can succeed without proper backing. Serious financial investment in the squad is essential, as it is plain to see the team is down to the bare bones."

They stressed that "ambition, investment and strong leadership must follow" any new appointment.

The immediate priority, according to the Trust, is "appointing a manager who can lift the team out of the relegation battle we are currently in."

Beyond that, they demand "a clear long-term plan built around attacking football that plays to our strengths, rebuilds confidence and helps unite the fanbase."

The next manager must bring "stability, belief and a clear footballing identity — and it must be backed with the resources needed to succeed," they concluded, urging the club to demonstrate ambition and a commitment to returning to regular Champions League contention and winning trophies.