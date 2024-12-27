Thomas Frank unhappy with officials in game with Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brentford boss Thomas Frank claimed Brighton forward Joao Pedro should have been sent off during his side’s goalless Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium.

Pedro escaped punishment after swinging an arm at Bees substitute substitute Yehor Yarmoliuk without making contact.

VAR reviewed the second-half incident but deemed there was no violent conduct.

Frank and Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler disagreed about the decision.

“As I understand the rules, you can’t swing your arm to try to hit someone,” said Frank.

“If you hit them or not, it’s a red, that’s the way I understand the rules.”

Frank spoke to the match officials, including referee Andy Madley, about the flashpoint at full-time.

“They haven’t seen the situation yet, not on TV afterwards,” said Frank.

“To be fair to him, I think the angle can be tricky so that’s why you’ve got VAR.”

Asked about Frank’s assessment, Hurzeler replied: “Interesting opinion. I see it completely different.

“For me, it’s not a red card. He tried to get free from a person.”

Brighton were booed off after their winless run was stretched to six top-flight games.

Albion dominated for large periods and hit the woodwork inside four minutes through Julio Enciso.

Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken made some important saves before being forced off injured in the 36th minute, albeit his replacement Hakon Valdimarsson was rarely tested on his Premier League debut.

The Seagulls remain 10th ahead of Monday’s trip to Aston Villa, with Brentford a position and two points below moving towards their New Year’s Day showdown with Arsenal.

Hurzeler thought the jeers at full-time were unfair.

“The team doesn’t deserve that because in all the games we had in the last weeks they were all good, they were all intense, they were all where we thought we deserved more” said the German, whose team have lost to Fulham and Crystal Palace and drawn with Southampton, Leicester and West Ham in recent matches.

“We try to work hard to satisfy our supporters, we try to give them what they deserve, we try to make them proud.

“But the Premier League is tough. We know there will be (tough) periods we have to go through, especially with this young squad.

“We try to stick together, find the positive and keep on going.”

Brentford, who remain without a top-flight away win this term, had an early Yoane Wissa finish ruled out for offside following VAR intervention but barely threatened, despite an improved second-half showing.

Frank, who is awaiting news on Flekken and defender Ben Mee, who also left the field injured, said: “I thought it was a fair point.

“Brighton were better in the first half, no big, clearcut chances, and I thought we were better second half.

“Overall, I’m happy with the performance, especially the way we defended.

“We haven’t had too many clean sheets this season, so in that context I thought it was very impressive against a good Brighton team.

“We know we have a lot of players out – we get two more injuries during the game.

“The way the players showed their mentality and character and dug in was hugely impressive.”