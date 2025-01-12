Tamworth vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates as long throw ‘weapon’ causes panic
Spurs face one of the two non-league sides remaining in the competition
Tottenham travel to non-league Tamworth in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to build on their midweek win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.
The Australian has managed to turn around Spurs’ fortunes in recent weeks despite an injury crisis of sorts, and this tie gives him a chance to rest some key players as they travel to face a Tamworth side in 16th place in the National League.
The minnows are one of the two remaining non-league sides left in the competition, and they sit on the edge of relegation in the fifth tier, just seven points above the drop zone,
Though that won’t stop fans from dreaming of a historic night in a tournament that has thrown up plenty of shocks over the years.
Follow all the latest updates from The Lamb Ground below:
Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
55 mins: OFF THE LINE! Tottenham are getting closer! Werner is picked out at the back post and nods his header back across goal. Thankfully for Tamworth, the spare defender Hollis is there to clear off the line.
That was going in.
Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
53 mins: SCENES as Tamworth centre-back Haydn Hollis perhaps a Zidane spin under pressure from Werner and Sarr to escape with the ball!
Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
51 mins: Singh, whose partner gave birth last night, is back up and playing on.
Singh revealed his baby son had not been given a name, but that he hoped he and his partner would be watching from their hospital bed.
Singh spoke of the importance of Sunday’s match for the National League side during an interview ITV. He said: “It’s a historic day for everyone involved and hopefully the players can do it justice.”
Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
48 mins: SAVE! It’s Maddison again! The bright spark makes the run into the box and hits it first time. Singh, once again, is equal to it and gets a big right hand on the shot.
Actually, the goalkeeper remains down after the save. Has the strength of the shot injured the goalkeeper?
Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
47 mins: If things continue to be sticky, Ange Postecoglou has Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski on his bench. But he probably thought that Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson would have been enough against the side 16th in the National League.
Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
Back underway at The Lamb! Can Tamworth really do this? They are kicking down the slope in the second half, at least...
HALF TIME! Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
The start of the first half was delayed by five minutes because of the net in the Tamworth goal - leading to the comical sight of players and staff getting to worth with stick tape just like in Sunday league.
HALF TIME! Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
James Maddison has had the best chances for Tottenham and has been at the heart of all their good play. He should have scored from inside the box when cutting onto his right foot, while Tamworth goalkeeper Jasbir Singh made a good diving stop to his right to keep out a long-range curler.
HALF TIME! Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
Tamworth make it to the break on level terms! It’s been good fun at the Lamb Ground and the non-league side have caused some trouble in the Tottenham defence.
Spurs won’t panic just yet, though. They’ve been the better side and have just lacked some composure in front of goal.
Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham
45 mins: There will be one minute added time. Tamworth are almost there to claiming a first-half draw!
Spurs win a corner on the right with a few seconds left...
