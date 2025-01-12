Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Tamworth vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates as long throw ‘weapon’ causes panic

Spurs face one of the two non-league sides remaining in the competition

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 12 January 2025 08:49 EST
Comments
Close
Tamworth goalkeeper reveals partner gave birth to son night before Tottenham FA Cup clash

Tottenham travel to non-league Tamworth in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to build on their midweek win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The Australian has managed to turn around Spurs’ fortunes in recent weeks despite an injury crisis of sorts, and this tie gives him a chance to rest some key players as they travel to face a Tamworth side in 16th place in the National League.

The minnows are one of the two remaining non-league sides left in the competition, and they sit on the edge of relegation in the fifth tier, just seven points above the drop zone,

Though that won’t stop fans from dreaming of a historic night in a tournament that has thrown up plenty of shocks over the years.

Follow all the latest updates from The Lamb Ground below:

Recommended

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

55 mins: OFF THE LINE! Tottenham are getting closer! Werner is picked out at the back post and nods his header back across goal. Thankfully for Tamworth, the spare defender Hollis is there to clear off the line.

That was going in.

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:48

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

53 mins: SCENES as Tamworth centre-back Haydn Hollis perhaps a Zidane spin under pressure from Werner and Sarr to escape with the ball!

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:47

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

51 mins: Singh, whose partner gave birth last night, is back up and playing on.

Singh revealed his baby son had not been given a name, but that he hoped he and his partner would be watching from their hospital bed.

Singh spoke of the importance of Sunday’s match for the National League side during an interview ITV. He said: “It’s a historic day for everyone involved and hopefully the players can do it justice.”

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:45

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

48 mins: SAVE! It’s Maddison again! The bright spark makes the run into the box and hits it first time. Singh, once again, is equal to it and gets a big right hand on the shot.

Actually, the goalkeeper remains down after the save. Has the strength of the shot injured the goalkeeper?

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:42

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

47 mins: If things continue to be sticky, Ange Postecoglou has Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski on his bench. But he probably thought that Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson would have been enough against the side 16th in the National League.

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:41

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

Back underway at The Lamb! Can Tamworth really do this? They are kicking down the slope in the second half, at least...

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:38

HALF TIME! Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

The start of the first half was delayed by five minutes because of the net in the Tamworth goal - leading to the comical sight of players and staff getting to worth with stick tape just like in Sunday league.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:36

HALF TIME! Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

James Maddison has had the best chances for Tottenham and has been at the heart of all their good play. He should have scored from inside the box when cutting onto his right foot, while Tamworth goalkeeper Jasbir Singh made a good diving stop to his right to keep out a long-range curler.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:27

HALF TIME! Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

Tamworth make it to the break on level terms! It’s been good fun at the Lamb Ground and the non-league side have caused some trouble in the Tottenham defence.

Spurs won’t panic just yet, though. They’ve been the better side and have just lacked some composure in front of goal.

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:23

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

45 mins: There will be one minute added time. Tamworth are almost there to claiming a first-half draw!

Spurs win a corner on the right with a few seconds left...

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 13:21

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in