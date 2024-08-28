Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Substitution, Swansea City. Joe Allen replaces Jay Fulton.
Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).
Daniel Harvie (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Declan Skura.
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Swansea City. Ben Cabango replaces Nelson Abbey.
Substitution, Swansea City. Josh Tymon replaces Nathan Tjoe-A-On.
Substitution, Swansea City. Ronald replaces Eom Ji-Sung.
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Cameron Humphreys replaces Josh Scowen.
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Daniel Udoh replaces Richard Kone.
