Liveupdated1724876283

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 28 August 2024 12:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724876080

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Substitution, Swansea City. Joe Allen replaces Jay Fulton.

28 August 2024 21:14
1724875985

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).

28 August 2024 21:13
1724875940

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Daniel Harvie (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 August 2024 21:12
1724875765

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Declan Skura.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875267

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 August 2024 21:01
1724875222

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Substitution, Swansea City. Ben Cabango replaces Nelson Abbey.

28 August 2024 21:00
1724875218

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Substitution, Swansea City. Josh Tymon replaces Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

28 August 2024 21:00
1724875206

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Substitution, Swansea City. Ronald replaces Eom Ji-Sung.

28 August 2024 21:00
1724875182

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Cameron Humphreys replaces Josh Scowen.

28 August 2024 20:59
1724875174

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Daniel Udoh replaces Richard Kone.

28 August 2024 20:59

