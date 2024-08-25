Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724601607

Swansea City vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 August 2024 08:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724601477

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Match ends, Swansea City 1, Cardiff City 1.

25 August 2024 16:57
1724601462

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Cardiff City 1.

25 August 2024 16:57
1724601436

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

25 August 2024 16:57
1724601426

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Harry Darling (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

25 August 2024 16:57
1724601411

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Perry Ng (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

25 August 2024 16:56
1724601326

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Offside, Swansea City. Harry Darling is caught offside.

25 August 2024 16:55
1724601300

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Hand ball by Anwar El Ghazi (Cardiff City).

25 August 2024 16:55
1724601211

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Joe Allen (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 August 2024 16:53
1724601207

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Foul by Joe Allen (Swansea City).

25 August 2024 16:53
1724601183

Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 August 2024 16:53

