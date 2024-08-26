✕ Close Sven-Goran Eriksson tributes

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76, his family has said. Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and revealed in January that he had “at best a year left to live”.

The first foreign manager of the English national side, Eriksson was in charge of England’s ‘golden generation’ and oversaw 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006, and also managed Manchester City, Leicester and Lazio in a lengthy career.

Eriksson was diagnosed with cancer after suffering a stroke while running near his home in Sweden. He bid a final farewell to the public in a documentary on his life, released on August 23.

Prince William, a patron of the Football Association, led tributes as he remembered Eriksson as a “true gentleman of the game”.

A few months ago, Eriksson lived out a childhood dream, taking charge of a Liverpool legends side in a friendly against Ajax having been a fan of the club as a child, and was also treated to a tour of the training facilities and meeting then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

