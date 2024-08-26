Sven-Goran Eriksson death - latest: Beckham and Lineker join Prince William in tributes to former England boss
Tributes are pouring in from across the footballing world to former England manager Eriksson, who has died at the age of 76
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76, his family has said. Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and revealed in January that he had “at best a year left to live”.
The first foreign manager of the English national side, Eriksson was in charge of England’s ‘golden generation’ and oversaw 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.
He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006, and also managed Manchester City, Leicester and Lazio in a lengthy career.
Eriksson was diagnosed with cancer after suffering a stroke while running near his home in Sweden. He bid a final farewell to the public in a documentary on his life, released on August 23.
Prince William, a patron of the Football Association, led tributes as he remembered Eriksson as a “true gentleman of the game”.
A few months ago, Eriksson lived out a childhood dream, taking charge of a Liverpool legends side in a friendly against Ajax having been a fan of the club as a child, and was also treated to a tour of the training facilities and meeting then-manager Jurgen Klopp.
Sven-Goran Eriksson says farewell with heartbreaking goodbye message before death
Sven Goran-Eriksson issued a heartbreaking final goodbye message before he died aged 76 following a terminal cancer diagnosis.
The former England football manager shared in January that he was approaching the end of his life and would have a year left to live in a “best case” scenario.
A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning (26 August), surrounded by his family.
In an Amazon Prime documentary about his life, Eriksson addressed former players, coaches and supporters with a message set over Swedish countryside near his home.
“I had a good life,” Eriksson remarked.
Ex-England skipper David Beckham remembers ‘true gentleman’ Sven-Goran Eriksson
Beckham posted footage of a recent meeting with Eriksson on Instagram and wrote: “We laughed, we cried and we knew we were saying goodbye.
“Sven, thank you for always being the person you have always been – passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman.
“I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family… Thank you Sven and in your last words to me ‘It will be ok’.”
Tributes pour in for Sven-Goran Eriksson
Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of Sven-Goran Eriksson’s passing.
“As a coach, Sven-Goran was both a great innovator and a true ambassador of our beautiful game, winning domestic competitions in three different European countries together with two successes at continental level with IFK Göteborg and S.S. Lazio. A global influence, his career also included coaching national teams from four different continents with time spent in charge of England, Mexico, Côte d’Ivoire and the Philippines.
“As a football person, he always led with enthusiasm and with a smile. On behalf of FIFA and our global community, I send my condolences to Sven-Goran’s family and friends at this difficult time. RIP.”
Sven-Goran Eriksson photos
Here are some photos from when Sven-Goran Eriksson took charge of Liverpool in a friendly against Ajax.
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first press conference as England manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson drew laughs as he denied he was under extra pressure as the first foreign manager of the England national side during his first press conference in the role.
Footage of the Swede’s first interview in 2001 has resurfaced following his death aged 76.
Eriksson had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning (26 August), surrounded by his family.
In his first press conference, he brushed off Paul Scholes’ remark that he would like to see the England team with an English manager.
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death
Sven-Goran Eriksson received a standing ovation as he walked out onto the pitch as a manager for the last time in March 2024 before his death.
The former England boss coached his beloved Liverpool in a “Legends” match at Anfield, where he received rapturous applause from fans.
Footage of the match resurfaced after Eriksson passed away on Monday, 26 August, following a terminal cancer diagnosis.
He shared in January that he was approaching the end of his life and would have a year left to live in a “best case” scenario.
Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney pay tribute to Eriksson
Gary Lineker said on Instagram: “A genuinely lovely guy, RIP Sven.”
While Wayne Rooney said on X: “Rest in peace, Sven. A special man. Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends.”
Tributes pour in for Sven-Goran Eriksson
Harry Kane shared a tribute of his own on Instagram: “I didn’t have the privilege of playing under Sven but I know how well liked and respected he was by those who played under him as England manager. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”
Tributes pour in for Sven-Goran Eriksson
Peter Crouch said on X: Really sad news. What a great person he was. Sven gave me my England debut when plenty doubted it. I will forever be grateful to him. He will be missed.
Sven-Goran Eriksson led England’s ‘golden generation'
Here are some photos of Sven-Goran Eriksson as England manager:
