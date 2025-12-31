Sunderland vs Man City betting tips

Title-chasing Manchester City travel north to face Sunderland in the Premier League on New year’s Day, with Pep Guardiola’s side hoping to continue their recent resurgence as they hunt a seventh title under the Spaniard.

City are now unbeaten in their last eight matches since the loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, with the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last time out meaning they once again began the week just two points behind leaders Arsenal.

And the Cityzens are finding their Premier League winner odds falling nearly every week with some football betting sites.

Nevertheless, this week brings a potentially difficult fixture against a Sunderland side who are yet to lose at home this season, with the Black Cats having notably held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light earlier this term.

While the home draw to Leeds illustrated that Regis Le Bris’ side can stumble at times, the performance against Arsenal will give the home fans plenty of confidence that they can compete with the best at home.

However, despite their great home record, betting sites are clearly favouring City to win this one at odds-on in the Premier League odds with the hosts a big price underdog.

Sunderland vs Man City prediction: Visitors to continue title push

Despite a run of mixed results and performances earlier in the season, City have finally settled and look in ominous form as we enter the New Year, with Guardiola’s side last losing in the league in late November.

The Cityzens have gone on a run of eight straight wins in all competitions since then, with five of those wins coming in the Premier League, including a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture against the Black Cats at the Etihad.

This run of form, combined with the recent performances from the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki, explain why the visitors are still the heavy favourites ahead of this match, though Sunderland’s own recent form also explains the early odds.

Draws to Brighton and Leeds show that the Black Cats are susceptible to defensive lapses and can struggle to score against more organised teams, though wins against Newcastle and Bournemouth illustrate that they can certainly rise to the occasion when provoked.

This was certainly true earlier in the season in the 2-2 home draw with Arsenal, and the Black Cats remain unbeaten at the Stadium of Light, suggesting that City will likely have a more difficult test than they expect on New Year’s Day.

Nevertheless, the fact remains that City travel north having not lost since 22 November, with their main player looking very dangerous and the squad welcoming the return of Rodri from injury.

City have scored 12 and conceded just two in their last five matches, keeping clean sheets in three of them, while Sunderland have scored three and conceded five, with two clean sheets.

All the signs point to a City win on Thursday, and though we think Guardiola’s side will take the three points, we do think Sunderland’s home fan and the home crowd will affect the match, so a wager on City to win and both teams to score could provide better value.

Sunderland vs Man City prediction 1: Man City to win, both teams to score - 2/1 Ladbrokes

Sunderland vs Man City betting tip: Cherki to feature in City win

Summer signing Rayan Cherki was widely considered a bargain buy at around £30m even before he hit a run of form, but the former Lyon man has certainly looked worth every penny in recent weeks, having become a key part of the City starting XI across the last few matches.

The Frenchman took a while to settle due to injury issues but he has not looked back since featuring against Bournemouth in early November, and he has now become one of the first names on the City teamsheet after scoring five goals and registering eight assists in all competitions.

His ability off both feet provides a constant attacking threat but he has also popped up with some pivotal goals himself, notably last time out against Forest when he scored an 83rd-minute winner.

Cherki has two goals and five assists over his last four appearances in all competitions, including a goal and assist last time out in the win over Forest, illustrating exactly why he has become a feature in the City starting XI – we think he’ll feature again in the latest City win on new Year’s Day.

Sunderland vs Man City prediction 2: Rayan Cherki to score or assist - 4/5 Bet365

Sunderland vs Man City team news

Sunderland: The Black Cats have six players on international duty at Afcon, with Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo, Arthur Masuaku, Betrand Traore and Chemsdine Talbi all in Morocco.

In addition, Aji Alese remains out for an unspecified period due to a shoulder issue, while centre-back Dan Ballard will also face a late fitness test. In better news, Luke O'Nien will return after serving his suspension against Leeds.

Man City: City also have a couple of players due to Afcon, with Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri on international duty. John Stones, Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb will likely miss this match but could return at the weekend, with Mateo Kovacic not expected back until March.

Sunderland vs Man City predicted line-ups

Sunderland: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey.

Man City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Reijnders, Rodri, Silva; Cherki, Foden; Haaland.

