Sunderland vs Liverpool live: Reds face tough Premier League test in bid to salvage top-five push
Arne Slot’s side are five points behind Chelsea in fifth as they travel to face the Black Cats, who are unbeaten at home so far this season
Sunderland host Liverpool in the Premier League with the visitors travelling north hoping to close the gap on Manchester United and Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spots.
Arne Slot’s side are still reeling from the dramatic loss to Manchester City last weekend, with the Reds currently sitting five points behind fifth-placed Chelsea but perhaps boosted by both of their top-five rivals dropping points last night.
However, it doesn’t get any easier for the champions as they travel to the Stadium of Light to face a Sunderland side who are unbeaten at home so far this season.
The Black Cats began the weekend in ninth after the 3-0 loss to Arsenal, but with positive results at home against the Gunners and Man City already this term, it’ll take a big performance for Liverpool to deal them their first home loss of the season.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from the Stadium of Light below:
Match stats
Sunderland are unbeaten in all 12 of their Premier League home games this season (W7 D5). It’s the longest run by a promoted side from the start of a top-flight season since 1977/78.
Having won their first two away league games this season, Liverpool have since won just two of their last 10 on the road (D3 L5).
Manchester City’s crucial 2-1 victory over Liverpool ended in bizarre scenes at Anfield as Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity – despite City scoring a goal from that opportunity.
Szoboszlai had earlier scored a stunning free-kick to give Liverpool the lead, before Bernardo Silva poached an equaliser and Erling Haaland converted a late penalty to give City the advantage in added time.
Rayan Cherki thought he had scored a bizarre late, late third to cap a wild game, shooting from the halfway line with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker well out of his area – only for the goal to be ruled out after a VAR review, which led to Szoboszlai being sent off instead.
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be suspended for just one match after his red card against Manchester City, with the Hungarian avoiding a three-game ban due to a specific rule.
Szoboszlai was shown a straight red card in the final minutes of Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 loss to City at Anfield on Sunday, with the Hungarian dragging back Erling Haaland when the Norwegian was running through to tap in to an empty net.
Calm and collected Arsenal move closer to title thanks to Viktor Gyokeres brace
And here’s how Sunderland got on at the weekend...
Viktor Gyokeres scored a second-half brace as Arsenal piled the pressure on rivals Manchester City with a statement 3-0 win over Sunderland, to move nine points clear in the Premier League title race.
Martin Zubimendi fired Mikel Arteta’s side on their way with a brilliant long-range opener just three minutes before half time at the Emirates Stadium.
Gyokeres doubled the hosts’ advantage six minutes after he was introduced as a substitute on the hour mark. He then added a breakaway third for Arsenal deep into stoppage time.
Man City are breathing down Arsenal’s necks after frenzy and farce in rare win over Liverpool at Anfield
Here’s the report from a crazy night at Anfield last time out...
A farcical finish, but a fantastic win for Pep Guardiola. He had waited a decade to taste victory at a full Anfield. When he did, with a comeback for the ages, seemingly capped by a goal from the halfway line into an empty net, pernickety officiating injected an element of absurd with a decision that no one wanted or needed.
And yet the overall outcome was the same. As Liverpool led, it felt as though Arsenal were about to be anointed champions. “The whole team knew before the game if we lost it then the title race was probably over,” said Bernardo Silva. Instead, he helped revive it. Erling Haaland, policed well by Virgil van Dijk, enduring a frustrating afternoon, suddenly turned catalyst. A manager who had visited Anfield 10 previous times, winning only in lockdown, got the triumph that had always eluded him. “It is so difficult,” sighed Guardiola. “Anfield is Anfield: the tradition, the history, the crowd.”
When is Sunderland vs Liverpool?
Sunderland’s meeting with Liverpool kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 11 February at the Stadium of Light.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.
Predicted line-ups
Sunderland XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Team news
Liverpool’s season MVP Szoboszlai will be absent after the debacle that surrounded his late red card against City, while the club’s injury problems are not likely to improve for the trip to the north east. Joe Gomez is unlikely to make a comeback, while Jeremy Frimpong is set for a few more weeks on the sidelines. Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are out for months.
Team news
Sunderland are without Granit Xhaka due to injury as well as January signing Jocelin Ta Bi, who is getting up to match fitness. Bertrand Traore may be available to return from a knee injury. Lutsharel Geertruida was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in January but remained at Sunderland and could feature against the Reds.
Sunderland vs Liverpool live
Liverpool will try to put heartbreak at the hands of Manchester City behind them as they travel to Sunderland desperate for a Premier League boost.
The Reds thought they were on course for a crucial win over Pep Guardiola’s title hopefuls after Dominik Szoboszlai rocketed a free-kick into the top-right corner, only for a late capitulation - surrounded by VAR drama - to see City flip the game on its head.
Liverpool now find themselves four points off the top five and need a result against the Black Cats, whose form has grown patchy of late.
They were beaten comfortably by Arsenal on the weekend but will nevertheless feel capable of beating Liverpool, with the heroics of Federico Chiesa denying Sunderland a famous Anfield win in December’s reverse fixture.
