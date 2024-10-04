Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Goal! Sunderland 2, Leeds United 2. Alan Browne (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jobe Bellingham with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Byram replaces Wilfried Gnonto.
Attempt missed. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Romaine Mundle with a cross following a corner.
