Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Live

Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Friday 04 October 2024 13:00 EDT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Match ends, Sunderland 2, Leeds United 2.

4 October 2024 22:00

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, Leeds United 2.

4 October 2024 21:57

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Foul by Isaac Schmidt (Leeds United).

4 October 2024 21:57

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Goal! Sunderland 2, Leeds United 2. Alan Browne (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jobe Bellingham with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

4 October 2024 21:54

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

4 October 2024 21:54

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Foul by Jayden Bogle (Leeds United).

4 October 2024 21:54

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Byram replaces Wilfried Gnonto.

4 October 2024 21:53

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt missed. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Romaine Mundle with a cross following a corner.

4 October 2024 21:53

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Isaac Schmidt.

4 October 2024 21:52

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Chris Mepham.

4 October 2024 21:51

