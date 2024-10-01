Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sunderland vs Derby County LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Tuesday 01 October 2024 12:45 EDT
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Derby County in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sunderland vs Derby County

Match ends, Sunderland 2, Derby County 0.

1 October 2024 21:44

Sunderland vs Derby County

Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, Derby County 0.

1 October 2024 21:43

Sunderland vs Derby County

Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 October 2024 21:41

Sunderland vs Derby County

Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1 October 2024 21:40

Sunderland vs Derby County

Foul by Ebou Adams (Derby County).

1 October 2024 21:40

Sunderland vs Derby County

Alan Browne (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 October 2024 21:38

Sunderland vs Derby County

Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

1 October 2024 21:38

Sunderland vs Derby County

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

1 October 2024 21:36

Sunderland vs Derby County

Tom Watson (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1 October 2024 21:36

Sunderland vs Derby County

Alan Browne (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 October 2024 21:35

