Sunderland vs Burnley LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Burnley in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Burnley
Match ends, Sunderland 1, Burnley 0.
Sunderland vs Burnley
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Burnley 0.
Sunderland vs Burnley
Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sunderland vs Burnley
Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sunderland vs Burnley
CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Burnley
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Sunderland vs Burnley
Substitution, Sunderland. Nectarios Triantis replaces Romaine Mundle.
Sunderland vs Burnley
Substitution, Sunderland. Dan Ballard replaces Patrick Roberts.
Sunderland vs Burnley
Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Burnley
Foul by Romaine Mundle (Sunderland).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments