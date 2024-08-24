Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724514965

Sunderland vs Burnley LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 08:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Burnley in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724514862

Sunderland vs Burnley

Match ends, Sunderland 1, Burnley 0.

24 August 2024 16:54
1724514836

Sunderland vs Burnley

Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Burnley 0.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514790

Sunderland vs Burnley

Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514785

Sunderland vs Burnley

Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514756

Sunderland vs Burnley

CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514649

Sunderland vs Burnley

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

24 August 2024 16:50
1724514607

Sunderland vs Burnley

Substitution, Sunderland. Nectarios Triantis replaces Romaine Mundle.

24 August 2024 16:50
1724514600

Sunderland vs Burnley

Substitution, Sunderland. Dan Ballard replaces Patrick Roberts.

24 August 2024 16:50
1724514565

Sunderland vs Burnley

Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 August 2024 16:49
1724514560

Sunderland vs Burnley

Foul by Romaine Mundle (Sunderland).

24 August 2024 16:49

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in