An injury-hit Arsenal will hope to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table but face a tough trip to high-flying Sunderland.

Viktor Gyokeres joined a lengthy absentee list for Mikel Arteta last week but the Arsenal winning machine has kept on rolling regardless, with another clean sheet secured in a 3-0 midweek success against Slavia Prague. Arteta hinted ahead of this trip that his squad could be bolstered by a returnee or two as the London club look to strengthen their position before Liverpool and Manchester City meet tomorrow.

Things will not be easy, though, at in-form Sunderland with Regis Le Bris and his side continuing to establish themselves as the season’s surprise package. With a former Arsenal captain in Granit Xhaka proving a shrewd addition and leader, this will be another test of their credentials as they look to keep their push for European places going.

