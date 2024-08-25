Strasbourg vs Rennes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade de la Meinau
Follow live coverage as Strasbourg face Rennes in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Match ends, Strasbourg 3, Rennes 1.
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Second Half ends, Strasbourg 3, Rennes 1.
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Foul by Abakar Sylla (Strasbourg).
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Leo Østigård.
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Attempt blocked. Sékou Mara (Strasbourg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Delay in match because of an injury Dilane Bakwa (Strasbourg).
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Attempt missed. Sékou Mara (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dilane Bakwa with a cross.
Strasbourg vs Rennes
Andrey Santos (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Strasbourg vs Rennes
VAR Decision: No Goal Strasbourg 3-1 Rennes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments