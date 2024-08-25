Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724605446

Strasbourg vs Rennes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de la Meinau

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 August 2024 09:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Strasbourg face Rennes in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724605375

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Match ends, Strasbourg 3, Rennes 1.

25 August 2024 18:02
1724605321

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Second Half ends, Strasbourg 3, Rennes 1.

25 August 2024 18:02
1724605318

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Foul by Abakar Sylla (Strasbourg).

25 August 2024 18:01
1724605273

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Leo Østigård.

25 August 2024 18:01
1724605272

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Attempt blocked. Sékou Mara (Strasbourg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

25 August 2024 18:01
1724605260

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 August 2024 18:01
1724605155

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Delay in match because of an injury Dilane Bakwa (Strasbourg).

25 August 2024 17:59
1724605100

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Attempt missed. Sékou Mara (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dilane Bakwa with a cross.

25 August 2024 17:58
1724604949

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Andrey Santos (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 August 2024 17:55
1724604845

Strasbourg vs Rennes

VAR Decision: No Goal Strasbourg 3-1 Rennes.

25 August 2024 17:54

